Ravi Shankar Prasad Set To Campaign Against Shatrughan Sinha In Asansol

The electoral battle between Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shatrughan Sinha in Patna Sahib was one of many extra talked about contests within the 2019 ballot, and it’s deja vu throughout because the BJP is now banking on the previous Union minister to bolster its struggle in Asansol bypoll in opposition to Mr Sinha, now a Trinamool Congress candidate.

Mr Prasad will likely be joined by Ram Kripal Yadav, additionally a former Union minister and MP from neighbouring Pataliputra, in marketing campaign on Friday with the BJP counting on quite a lot of leaders from Bihar to retain its affect amongst Asansol’s sizeable non-Bengali voters, a phase the TMC is eying by fielding Mr Sinha.

The Lok Sabha bypoll to Asansol, necessitated after Babul Supriyo give up the BJP and as its MP, is scheduled for April 12.

The BJP has now fielded Agnimitra Paul, who’s an MLA within the West Bengal meeting.

Taking a swipe on the cine start-turned politician, Mr Yadav mentioned folks of Asansol have to be informed about Mr Sinha’s efficiency as Patna Sahib MP for 10 years. The BJP has alleged that his lack of diligence and efficiency as a parliamentarian was a serious motive for his falling out with the celebration, main him to give up it and struggle the 2019 ballot as a Congress candidate. Mr Prasad had handily defeated Mr Sinha then.

“People must elect someone who will stay in their midst and be available to their needs,” Mr Yadav mentioned.

Both Mr Prasad and Mr Yadav will likely be addressing varied conferences as a part of the BJP’s marketing campaign.

Though the BJP gained the seat in 2014 and 2019 polls, there’s a view that the state’s ruling celebration is on a powerful wicket now after it decisively quelled the saffron problem within the 2021 meeting polls.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)