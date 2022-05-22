Ravi Shastri’s CRED advertisement is viral and Twitter reactions are in. Watch

Be it Deepika Padukone, Neeraj Chopra, Karisma Kapoor and now Ravi Shastri – guess what’s the widespread hyperlink between all of those celebrities? Well, they’ve all featured in extraordinarily viral commercials of late. And all of those commercials have been for the fintech firm named CRED. They undoubtedly know how you can seize consideration and have these stars in very area of interest but viral content material.

This video was lately shared on Twitter on the private deal with of Ravi Shastri. He is a cricket commentator, former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, and former head coach of the Indian nationwide cricket workforce. He was a member of the workforce from 1981 to 1992, competing in each Test and One Day International matches. But, he’s recognized for his love for events and blissful hours. And that’s precisely what CRED tapped into of their newest commercial.

Shastri shared this video on Twitter with a caption that means that he forgot that he even filmed this commercial, owing to how excessive the occasion spirits have been. It reads, “Don’t remember any of this.” Ever since this video has surfaced, netizens haven’t been capable of preserve calm, particularly these on Twitter who launched right into a frenzy after seeing this new commercial from CRED.

Watch it beneath:

Since being shared on Twitter on May 21, this new commercial from CRED has acquired greater than 1.5 million views on it already. It has additionally prompted a number of individuals to submit hilarious feedback and reactions to the commercial, like those proper right here:

And to this, Ravi Shastri in all probability simply has one factor to say:

Mujhe kya mein toh chill hun 🍻 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

What are your ideas on this new, viral CRED commercial that includes Ravi Shastri?