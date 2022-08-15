Ravichandran Ashwin a good defensive option in T20Is, can’t expect too many wickets, says Aakash Chopra – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra opened up on Ravichandran Ashwin’s shock inclusion in India’s squad for 2022 Asia Cup, which can be a significant match for the Men in Blue within the build-up to the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be performed later this 12 months.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on 8 June, introduced a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup and whereas there have been some anticipated names, there have been some shock inclusions.

What raised many eyebrows was Ashwin getting picked over Kuldeep Yadav, and whereas Chopra believes that Ashwin will execute a defensive function completely, he gained’t choose sufficient wickets.

“Ravichandran Ashwin – he was suddenly an out-of-the-box selection at the last World Cup as well. Here also just before the World Cup he went to the West Indies and is now in the Asia Cup squad, will play the World Cup again, that’s what it seems. I think it’s not about who is good or who is bad but the point is what sort of a spinner you need,” Chopra stated on his YouTube channel.

Chopra additionally identified Ashwin’s function within the beginning eleven. He acknowledged that followers can’t count on a wicket-taking function from him however he’ll do wonders with defensive economical spells. “If you are giving him a defensive role, he will do it to perfection. But if you are expecting wickets from him, be prepared that it might not happen. What role you define for him, that is very important for me,” he concluded.

Notably, Ashwin, who was a part of the T20 World Cup 2021, made a return to the T20I format after eight months and since then, he has picked three wickets in as many video games.​

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram