Ravichandran Ashwin’s Pumped Up Celebration After Castling Andre Russell For A Duck. Watch | Cricket News

Ravichandran Ashwin supplied Rajasthan Royals (RR) with an enormous breakthrough of their high-scoring thriller towards Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday, as he despatched the very harmful Andre Russell packing for a golden duck. Russell got here in when KKR had been on monitor to chase down their goal of 218, however the wily spinner outfoxed him with a carrom ball that clattered into the stumps after beating the skin edge. It was an enormous second for the Royals and Ashwin knew it, as was seen in his pumped up celebration that adopted.

Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin’s jaffa to Andre Russell and the celebration that adopted

What an excellent supply from ashwin to dismiss Andre Russell for a duck and the celebration #IPL2022 #RRvsKKR pic.twitter.com/GEsewsIls2 — Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) April 18, 2022

After Ashwin bought the wicket of Russell, it was Yuzvendra Chahal who stole the present with a hat-trick within the seventeenth over to finish his five-wicket haul.

The effort from the 2 spinners ensured KKR fell wanting an epic chase because the Royals registered a 7-wicket win to go second within the IPL 2022 factors desk.

Earlier, Jos Buttler hit his second century of the season to assist the Royals submit 217/5 after being put in to bat.

This was the very best rating by any workforce this season.

Promoted

Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51) and Aaron Finch (58 off 28) had KKR on monitor to chase down their whole, however after Chahal’s hat-trick, they might not recuperate regardless of coming very shut.

Chahal, with 17 wickets, is the main wicket-taker this season, whereas Buttler is main the run-scoring charts.