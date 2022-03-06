Ravindra Jadeja’s epic all-round show gives India win inside three days
Match haul of 9 wickets to go together with his 175 not out; R Ashwin ends sport with six scalps to go previous Kapil Dev
India 574 for 8 dec. (Jadeja 175*, Pant 96, Ashwin 61, Vihari 58) beat Sri Lanka 174 (Nissanka 61*, Jadeja 5-41) and 178 (Dickwella 51*, Jadeja 4-46, Ashwin 4-47) by an innings and 222 runs
The longest resistance Sri Lanka provided was a 17-over partnership within the second innings between Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva, adopted by the 15 overs it took India to take the primary wicket within the morning. Six wickets fell for 13 runs in 43 balls to encourage Rohit Sharma to implement the follow-on.
The larger hauls may need gone to the spinners, however the quick bowlers added to their menace with their steady interrogation of the batters, which meant the stress was not launched and spinners might get their breaks. The first wicket of the day went to tempo, a bewitching slower ball from Japsrit Bumrah, which pitched inside the stumps, beat Charith Asalanka, squared him up, hit him inside the stumps, and would have gone to hit the highest of off.
Full report back to observe…
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo