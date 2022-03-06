Ravindra Jadeja’s epic all-round show gives India win inside three days

Match haul of 9 wickets to go together with his 175 not out; R Ashwin ends sport with six scalps to go previous Kapil Dev

India 574 for 8 dec. (Jadeja 175*, Pant 96, Ashwin 61, Vihari 58) beat Sri Lanka 174 (Nissanka 61*, Jadeja 5-41) and 178 (Dickwella 51*, Jadeja 4-46, Ashwin 4-47) by an innings and 222 runs

It was a day of landmarks and milestones for India. Ravindra Jadeja turned solely the sixth man to attain 150 or extra and take a five-for in the identical Test. R Ashwin went previous Kapil Dev because the second-highest wicket-taker for India . In the method, Sri Lanka collapsed below the burden of a relentless India assault and misplaced 16 wickets in 67 overs to lose by an innings and 222 runs inside three days. Jadeja, who ended one wicket wanting changing into the primary man to attain 150 or extra in a Test innings and take 10 wickets in the identical match, ended his third straight Mohali Test because the Player of the Match.

The longest resistance Sri Lanka provided was a 17-over partnership within the second innings between Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva, adopted by the 15 overs it took India to take the primary wicket within the morning. Six wickets fell for 13 runs in 43 balls to encourage Rohit Sharma to implement the follow-on.

The larger hauls may need gone to the spinners, however the quick bowlers added to their menace with their steady interrogation of the batters, which meant the stress was not launched and spinners might get their breaks. The first wicket of the day went to tempo, a bewitching slower ball from Japsrit Bumrah, which pitched inside the stumps, beat Charith Asalanka, squared him up, hit him inside the stumps, and would have gone to hit the highest of off.

With Pathum Nissanka preventing diligently on the different finish, the remainder folded in a unusually reckless method. Niroshan Dickwella confronted 5 balls from Jadeja, performed three sweeps, not answerable for any of them, and the ultimate high edge settled with sq. leg positioned two-thirds to the boundary. Suranga Lakmal tried an almighty slog the second ball he confronted.

