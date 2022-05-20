Ray Warren: The elephant in the Channel Nine commentary box

Origin simply wouldn’t be the identical with out Ray “Rabbits” Warren. Credit:NRL Photos While Warren ponders his future, Wide World of Sports executives are scrambling by means of myriad eventualities about what their protection will seem like for this sequence. If Warren does resolve to name, will he be snug commentating first-up from a spell? Maybe he may name the primary match, in Sydney, and that’s it? Could he name sport two, in Perth, from Nine’s plush digs in North Sydney, which he’s achieved for 3 matches now with out lacking a beat? If Warren doesn’t name, the duties will probably fall to Mat Thompson, who has been protecting Sydney video games in Warren’s absence. Nine hasn’t imposed a deadline on Warren however a choice may come as early as Friday.

I used to be fortunate sufficient to get a deep perception into “Rabbits” whereas ghost-writing his guide The Voice (which flew off the cabinets, such is his recognition) and his biggest concern, even 12 years in the past, was making an error. Like cricket with out Richie Benaud, footy with out Rabs will sound totally different. It’s sounded totally different this season. But his booming calls have turn out to be synonymous with Origin — Oooh, crunch! Oh, have a look at Tallis! That’s not a attempt, that’s a miracle! — and whereas he has nothing to show and he’s earned the proper to do no matter he desires, it received’t be the identical with out him. Dogs follow Mick How good that Mick Potter is getting first crack on the Bulldogs job. One of rugby league’s actually nice folks, he deserves it.

In his closing days on the Wests Tigers in 2014, as hypothesis swirled about his future, he was sending screenshots from Game of Thrones of decapitated heads on a stick, having fun at his looming demise. When his contract wasn’t renewed, he mentioned of teaching the Tigers: “It was a political hotbed. I knew the first day I went in there it was going to be a tough gig. I went in there to coach, not be a politician.” They’re rapidly working out of sticks to place heads on at Belmore after the occasions of this week. Phil Gould addresses the media on Monday about Trent Barrett’s departure. Credit:Getty Images Now that coach Trent Barrett has departed, all eyes are on normal supervisor Phil Gould and whether or not he can flip issues round.

People argue that drama follows Gould wherever he goes. It’s truthful remark though comprehensible: you don’t kick a number of heads with out some collateral injury. Gould will at all times be a dominant character wherever he goes, very similar to it’s with Wayne Bennett and it was with the late Bob Fulton. They are giants of the sport with huge reputations and egos who divide opinion and at all times newsworthy. At some level, they inevitably discover themselves in an influence wrestle with chairmen and chief executives and somebody is sacked or resigns. I wrote on this area final 12 months that the rebuild at Canterbury will take a decade, a sentiment shared by folks throughout the membership. After what’s transpired this 12 months, it may take longer. When Gould was introduced in to save lots of Penrith in 2010, with the membership on the verge of insolvency, he puzzled on multiple event that the issues had been so endemic he would wrestle to repair them.

The issues on the Bulldogs don’t appear to run as deep: it has a worthwhile leagues membership behind them, and the salary-cap dramas will be circled with the proper recruitment. It’s simply going to take a very long time, a whole lot of persistence, a number of errors alongside the best way. Loading In Gus the Bulldogs devoted should belief. What alternative have they got? Symonds one in every of a form

It doesn’t actually soften the blow, however there’s been a flood of heart-warming tales concerning the late, nice Andrew Symonds following his loss of life in a automotive accident on Sunday. Perhaps few befit him greater than the yarn about him flying to a funeral the place he was a pallbearer. When he touched down, he realised he’d forgotten his swimsuit. No worries: Symonds carried his mate’s coffin on his shoulder sporting shorts and thongs. Royce able to roll into city They don’t make footballers like Royce Simmons any longer and we’re worse for it.

The Penrith legend is in the course of a 300km charity stroll after being identified just lately with dementia. Simmons began off from his house city of Gooloogong within the central west on Tuesday and can end at BlueBet Stadium simply earlier than the match between the Panthers and Roosters on the SCG on Saturday evening. Loading Before he does that, he’ll be given a guard of honour on the retirement village close to the leagues membership which is known as, fittingly, The Royce. Simmons was joined on the journey by Paralympic legend Kurt Fearnley, who’s a cousin.

“We share a grandma,” Fearnley mentioned. “I loved Royce because he was the guy who just slogged. He just worked hard. When you grow up in the bush, that resonates. You have to fight for every metre. That’s what I loved about the old bloke.” You can donate at www.roycesbigwalk.com.au THE QUOTE “Has anyone’s childhood hero disappointed them as much?” — Australian legend Karrie Webb turns into the newest golfer to take a quantity and get within the queue to whack Greg Norman over his involvement on this Saudi-backed world golf league factor. THUMBS UP

After being awarded the rights to the 2027 Rugby World Cup, and girls’s event in 2029, Rugby Australia has been significantly mouthy, declaring final Friday a “National Day of Celebration” after which promising to raid the NRL’s ranks for expertise with cash it doesn’t have. About time rugby fired up. Rah-rah-rah-something. THUMBS DOWN NRL officers had been crushed on Monday morning after a massively profitable Magic Round was stained by a bunch of gibbering males who began a battle with different followers, together with former Manly participant Owen Cunningham. If they discover them, they need to be banned for all times. And publicly shamed. And placed on an indefinite grog ban. Fans have a good time Liverpool’s win within the English FA Cup. Credit:AP IT’S A BIG WEEKEND FOR …