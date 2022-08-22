Raymond Damadian: builder of the first MRI scanner

He printed his findings in 1971 within the journal Science and was granted a patent three years later for an “apparatus and method for detecting cancer in tissue”. It took 18 months to construct the primary MRI, initially referred to as a nuclear magnetic resonance scanner, or NMR. Its first scan, on July 3, 1977, was of Lawrence Minkoff, one in every of Damadian’s assistants – a vivid and vibrant picture of his coronary heart, lungs, aorta, cardiac chamber and chest wall. But the know-how behind the MRI had a number of fathers. Acknowledging that he was impressed by Damadian’s work, Paul C. Lauterbur of the State University of New York at Stony Brook had found out find out how to translate the radio alerts bounced off tissue into photos. And Peter Mansfield of the University of Nottingham in England had developed mathematical strategies for analysing the info, making the method extra sensible. Employing the strategies he pioneered, Damadian’s firm, Fonar, primarily based in Melville, New York, produced the primary industrial scanner in 1980. But Fonar was quickly confronted with competitors from main companies like General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens, Hitachi and Philips. Damadian sued all of them for patent infringement. He misplaced his case in opposition to Johnson & Johnson when a federal decide in 1986 put aside a jury verdict in favour of Fonar. The decide, Damadian stated, “did everything he could to sandbag us in court”.

He received his largest authorized victory in 1997, when the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decrease court docket’s award of almost $129 million in damages and curiosity from General Electric. He additionally received smaller settlements from different producers. Loading His pioneering work was additionally recognised when he obtained the National Medal of Technology from US president Ronald Reagan in 1988, and in addition with an induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 1989. That identical 12 months he donated his first scanner, which he known as Indomitable, to the Smithsonian Institution. But the popularity that he craved most – a Nobel Prize – eluded him. Raymond Vahan Damadian was born on March 16, 1936, in Manhattan, and grew up in Forest Hills, Queens. His father, Vahan, an Armenian immigrant from Turkey, was a newspaper photoengraver, and his mom, Odette (Yazedjian) Damadian, was an accountant.

Damadian studied violin for a number of years at Juilliard however diverted to science when he obtained a Ford Foundation scholarship to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He majored in arithmetic there and graduated with a bachelor’s diploma in 1956. He obtained his medical diploma 4 years later from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine within the Bronx after which grew to become a fellow in biophysics at Harvard, the place he grew to become accustomed to nuclear magnetic resonance know-how. While working at Downstate and later at Fonar, Damadian was conscious of Lauterbur, a chemist who was additionally engaged on MRI imaging and with whom he shared the National Medal of Technology. Loading In Gifted Mind, Damadian acknowledged that Lauterbur “realised that the NMR signal differences in diseased and normal tissues I discovered could be used to construct a picture (image).” But in 2003, when Lauterbur and Mansfield received the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his or her contributions to the science of magnetic resonance imaging, Damadian was enraged.

He wrote a letter to the American Medical Association, proclaiming that “some unconscionable scientific pilferer is trying to steal my entire life.” He then spent a number of hundred thousand {dollars} on an commercial that ran in six main worldwide newspapers. Headlined “The Shameful Wrong That Must Be Righted,” the advert claimed that the Nobel Prize committee had unfairly denied him the prize. At the underside of the advert he offered a coupon, addressed to the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, to let readers inform the committee that “the TRUTH must have a place,” and that it ought to add him because the third recipient of the award. Damadian is survived by his daughter, Keira Reinmund; his sons, Timothy, Fonar’s president and chief govt since 2016, and Jevan; 9 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Claudette Chan. His spouse, Donna (Terry) Damadian, died in 2020. The New York Times