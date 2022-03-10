Americas
Raymond Silva arrested after allegedly attacking, robbing 91-year-old man in Brooklyn
NEW YORK — Police have made an arrest in an attack on an elderly man in Brooklyn.
It occurred early Monday morning in Midwood.
Surveillance video exhibits the 91-year-old sufferer taking a seat on a entrance stoop.
Police say a stranger then approached him and requested for cash earlier than hitting him within the head with a cane.
The sufferer fought again along with his personal cane earlier than the suspect took off with simply $4.
The sufferer wanted stitches over one in all his eyes.
Raymond Silva, 45, is now charged with theft and legal possession of a weapon.