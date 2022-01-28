RBI Caps Withdrawals At Rs 1 Lakh At This Lucknow-Based Bank

The restrictions would stay in pressure for six months and are topic to evaluate.

The Reserve Bank on Friday stated it has imposed a number of restrictions on Indian Mercantile Cooperative Bank Ltd, Lucknow, together with a cap of Rs 1 lakh on withdrawals.

The restrictions got here into pressure from closure of enterprise hours on January 28, 2022 (Friday).

In an announcement, RBI stated the Lucknow-based co-operative financial institution is not going to, with out its prior approval, grant or renew any loans and advances, or make any funding.

“In particular, a sum not exceeding Rs 1 lakh of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn…”, topic to sure situations, it added.

The central financial institution, nevertheless, added the instructions mustn’t per se be construed as a cancellation of the banking licence by the RBI.

“The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till further notification from RBI. The Reserve Bank may consider modifications of these Directions depending upon circumstances,” it famous.

The restrictions would stay in pressure for six months and are topic to evaluate.

