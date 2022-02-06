RBI Monetary Policy Meet Postponed To February 8 As Maharashtra Declares Holiday On Monday

RBI has postponed its MPC assembly by a day to February 8

Mumbai:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday rescheduled its financial coverage committee (MPC) assembly, which was to start from tomorrow (Monday, February 7), to February 8.

The resolution to postpone the MPC assembly by a day was taken by RBI as Maharashtra authorities has declared a public vacation on Monday to mourn the dying of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who handed away earlier in the present day.

The MPC assembly will now be held between February 8 to 10, 2022.

The committee meets on a bi-monthly foundation to evaluate and revise the important thing lending charges (repo and reverse repo charges). The resolution of the committee on whether or not to retain or revise the charges is introduced on the final (third) day of deliberations, by the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

With February 7, 2022 being declared a public vacation by the Government of Maharashtra beneath Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 as a mark of respect to Bharat Ratna Kumari Lata Mangeshkar, the MPC assembly has been rescheduled to February 8-10, 2022,” the RBI said in a late evening statement.

In a separate release, the RBI said that there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives on February 7, 2022.

“Settlement of all excellent transactions will accordingly get postponed to the following working day i.e., February 8, 2022,” the discharge stated.

Transactions beneath Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) Fixed fee Reverse Repo and MSF operations, for which the second leg settlement date was February 7, 2022 will now mature on the following working day i.e., February 8, 2022.

Meanwhuile, the RBI is prone to preserve the established order on key coverage charges in its evaluate of financial coverage, which would be the first after the presentation of the price range for 2022-23.