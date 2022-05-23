RBI Panel To Monitor Customer Service Norms In Banks

An RBI panel will monitor customer support requirements in monetary establishments

Mumbai:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday stated it has arrange a committee to guage the efficacy, adequacy and high quality of customer support in banks, non financial institution finance corporations (NBFCs) and different entities regulated by it.

The six-member committee headed by former RBI deputy governor B P Kanungo has been requested to submit a report inside three months from the date of its first assembly, the central financial institution stated in an announcement.

“Evaluate the efficacy, adequacy and quality of customer service in entities regulated by RBI vis-à-vis the existing RBI guidelines on customer service and identify gaps, if any,” is without doubt one of the phrases of reference given to the panel.

It may even overview the rising and evolving wants of the customer support panorama, particularly within the context of evolving digital/ digital monetary merchandise and distribution panorama and counsel appropriate regulatory measures.

Besides, it has additionally been requested to determine the most effective practices, adopted globally and domestically, in customer support and grievance redressal, particularly for enchancment in companies rendered to retail and small clients, together with pensioners and senior residents.

Suggesting measures to leverage know-how for enhancing customer support efficiencies, upgrading inside grievance redress mechanism in Regulated Entities and strengthening the general client safety framework of RBI, is one other activity given to the panel.

