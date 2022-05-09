RCB Star Reveals Team Plan To Tackle Umran Malik vs SRH | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga revealed that his workforce’s batters have been trying to rating massive hits towards Sunrisers Hyderabad’s pacer Umran Malik on Sunday. Faf du Plessis‘ unbeaten knock of 73 and Hasaranga’s five-wicket haul helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 67 runs on the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Umran Malik conceded 25 runs in his two overs, out of which he gave away 20 runs in only one over.

“He (Umran) bowls fast and bowls much back of the length balls, so our batters, especially on this wicket where there was no bounce, were looking for him. When we scored 20 runs in his first over, that put him under a lot of pressure. That’s the plan our batters had in their mind,” Hasaranga mentioned in a digital post-match press convention.

The spinner scalped 5 wickets, which helped RCB in bundling out SRH for 125.

“I am very happy with my position in the team. As I said before, I am a wicket-taking bowler so I try to get wickets in the middle overs, which put the opposition under pressure,” mentioned Hasaranga.

Regarding the efficiency of the Sri Lankan gamers in IPL 2022, the spinner mentioned that such a match would give them expertise whereas performing again residence.

Promoted

“This year, five Sri Lankan players are playing in the IPL and four of us are doing really well, especially Maheesh, Chameera, myself and Bhanuka. So, it’s like a good experience for us when we go back and perform in Sri Lanka,” mentioned the spinner.

With this win, RCB have moved to the fourth spot within the factors desk with seven wins out of 12 matches.