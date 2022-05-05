RCB vs CSK, Indian Premier League 2022 – “Can’t Bat With You…”: Cheeky Glenn Maxwell Tells Virat Kohli After Duo Involved In Run Out. Watch | Cricket News

The Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dressing room was a cheerful house on Wednesday after their 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The win catapulted the workforce to the highest 4 within the factors desk. So far, the Faf du Plessis-led facet has six wins and 5 losses in 11 video games. However, the best way Virat Kohli advert Co. are enjoying they will really feel optimistic about their probabilities of pocketing extra wins. After the match, middle-order batter Glenn Maxwell took a cheeky dig at teammate and former RCB captain Virat Kohli over a run out.

The duo was concerned in a horrible mix-up within the ninth over of RCB’s innings. Against CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja‘s bowling, Kohli got here down the down the pitch, performed with comfortable arms and known as for a single. However, Robin Uthappa delivered an excellent throw from cowl to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni who ran Maxwell out. The Australian was properly in need of the crease.

Later in a video launched by RCB, Maxwell tells Kohli: “”I can not bat with you, you run too quick. You hit ones and two’s, I do not.”

Watch: RCB’s celebrations after defeating CSK

RCB v CSK, Dressing Room Celebrations

In the match, Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell led a clinical bowling performance to help Royal Challengers Bangalore register a 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings, pushing the defending champions to the brink of elimination. The quartet of Mahipal Lomror, who smashed a 27-ball 42, skipper Faf du Plessis (38 off 22), Virat Kohli (30 off 33) and Dinesh Karthik (27 not out off 17) did well to lift RCB to 173 for 8.

RCB bowlers then restricted the defending champions to 160 for 8, despite a fifty by opener Devon Conway (56). While Maxwell ended with excellent figures of 2 for 22 off his four overs, Harshal was right on the money, snapping three wickets while giving away 35 runs. Shabaz Ahmed (1/27), Wanindu Hasaranga (1/31) and Josh Hazlewood (1/19) additionally picked a wicket every.