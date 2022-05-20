RCB vs GT, IPL 2022 stat attack: Virat Kohli breaches 7,000-barrier in Bangalore’s emphatic win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Virat Kohli rediscovered his previous batting kind and snapping a string of low scores as his 54-ball 73 helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to maintain their IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive.

Kohli was again at his classic greatest and was timing his strokes superbly, which is not going to doubt have happy his teammates and followers. The former India and RCB skipper didn’t take lengthy to start out expressing himself on the centre after getting off to a cautious begin, and batted like a person with a function.

He was ably supported by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who scored 44 off 38 balls, because the pair stitched a 115-run stand for the opening wicket, which laid the inspiration for the workforce’s profitable chase.

Kohli had been dropped by GT all-rounder Rashid Khan on 16, and he made the many of the lifeline as he scored freely all around the park. Both sixes off his bat got here off Khan’s bowling, the primary one mentioning his half-century in simply 33 balls whereas the second took him into the 70s. Rashid although, ended up deceiving him with a googly to get him stumped within the seventeenth over.

RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell then took over within the chase, and blasted an unbeaten 40 off simply 18 deliveries, accumulating 5 fours and two sixes alongside the way in which that dashed any faint hopes GT would have had of mounting a late comeback after Kohli’s exit.

Table leaders Gujarat Titans, who had overwhelmed du Plessis and Co by eight wickets on the similar venue earlier this season, opted to bat and, driving on skipper Hardik Pandya’s quickfire 62 off 47 balls, posted 168/5 on the board. Pandya shared a 61-run fourth-wicket stand with David Miller (34), whereas keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha offered the early impetus with 31 off 22 balls.

As we glance again on the 67th recreation of the season, we check out some fascinating numbers:

— Kohli turned the primary batter to breach the 7,000 run-mark within the historical past of the league. What’s much more particular about his feat is the truth that all his runs have come for a single franchise.

— Kohli additionally turns into the primary participant within the historical past of the league to attain 3,000 runs whereas batting second.

— Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his knock. He is now joint-third together with Suresh Raina (14) within the checklist of gamers with most PoTM awards within the IPL, behind Rohit Sharma (18) and MS Dhoni (17).

— Matthew Wade now has the bottom common amongst batters within the prime three positions with a minimal of 100 runs in IPL 2022, his common happening to 14.2 at this time.

