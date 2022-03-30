RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing 11: We are into the sixth match of the IPL season the place Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tackle Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders started their IPL 2022 marketing campaign with a convincing win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Umesh Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane had been very good within the first recreation and below Shreyas Iyer, they’d need to proceed their optimistic begin.

KKR will tackle a robust Royal Challengers Bangalore, a facet that regarded good of their first match towards Punjab Kings, however nonetheless fell quick owing to the power-packed Punjab facet. Faf du Plessis was very good in his first match as RCB captain and now he would need his bowlers to step up and provides a fantastic account of themselves on this match towards Kolkata Knight Riders.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted enjoying XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.