RCB vs KKR: What Yuzvendra Chahal Tweeted After RCB Leg-Spinner Stole The Show vs KKR | Cricket News

For a number of years, Yuzvendra Chahal was the strike bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), selecting key wickets and doing so in heaps. However, he was launched by the franchise forward of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and never purchased again within the Mega Auction, with the workforce opting to spend large on Sri Lankan leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Chahal was purchased by Rajasthan Royals within the public sale, and he had a superb debut for them, selecting three wickets in opposition to SunRisers Hyderabad. However, his ties together with his outdated franchise stay robust as was displayed throughout RCB’s match in opposition to KKR on Wednesday.

Hasaranga was in good type in Navi Mumbai, as he picked 4 wickets to assist RCB bowl KKR out for 128.

He received the massive wicket of KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer and adopted it up with sending Sunil Narine and Sheldon Jackson again to the pavillion in back-to-back deliveries. He then dismissed Tim Southee to finish his four-wicket haul.

When the Sri Lankan received his third wicket, Chahal took to Twitter to put in writing: “Wanindu Hasaranga champion.”

Wanindu Hasaranga champion #RCBvKKR — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 30, 2022

Chahal appreciating the participant who basically changed him in RCB went on to point out that he nonetheless had robust emotions for his former workforce.

The tweet received over 30,000 ‘likes’ and a pair of,000 retweets.

Apart from Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Akash Deep have been additionally key for RCB with the ball.

Harshal Patel returned figures of two/11, with two back-to-back wicket maidens that noticed him ultimately dismiss the harmful Andre Russell.

Akash Deep in the meantime was costly, however picked three wickets for his workforce.

RCB had an early wobble however a powerful middle-order efficiency noticed them chase down the entire with three wicket to spare within the remaining over and register their first win of the season.