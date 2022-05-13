RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2022 preview: Race to the playoffs enters home stretch – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Royal Challengers Bangalore can be up towards Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium on Friday night. With the playoffs battle turning into extra intense, each side would look to seize two essential factors. RCB have 14 factors underneath their belt with two video games to go and it’s a fairly straight ahead equation for them. Just go on the market and win!

The Punjab staff on the opposite facet, is at eighth place however they nonetheless have three matches left. In the 11 video games that they’ve performed to this point, Punjab have 10 factors underneath their belt. The Mayank Agarwal-led facet could make this race extra attention-grabbing and thrilling with wins in all three matches.

Star Watch

Faf du Plessis: The new RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has had a good match to this point after notching up 389 runs in 12 matches. The right-hander has proven good type within the final couple of matches and actually scored an unbeaten fifty within the final encounter. Faf does have some additional workload on himself as Virat Kohli goes by way of a lean patch. Though he has scored a half-century however Kohli’s scoring-rate isn’t that nice within the matches the place he has been amongst runs.

Du Plessis must proceed along with his type to supply RCB with a gradual begin. The relaxation might be finished by Dinesh Karthik within the closing part of the sport. The wicket-keeper batter has been brutal along with his batting and has been persistently chipping in with some fast runs.

Shikhar Dhawan: Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan too has comparable function to play and that’s to supply a very good begin at high of the order. The left-handed batter has scored 381 runs in 11 matches to this point within the competitors together with three fifties. The Punjab facet would solely need him to be amongst runs and lay a basis for different batters to attain runs at a brisk tempo. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma are in all probability the very best suited ones for this job.

Uncapped Watch

Rajat Patidar: A little bit of a tweak within the top-order has actually labored for RCB regardless of Virat Kohli’s dangerous type. Rajat Patidar has performed 4 video games for the franchise on this season and he already has a fifty and a 48 to his title. The right-handed batter’s contributions on the high has given the chance to precise themselves to better of their skills.

Jitesh Sharma: Punjab Kings’ Jitesh Sharma is actually one other discover of this IPL 2022. The batter posses a capability to chip in with runs at a superb strike fee. With him and Livingstone round, the opposite Punjab batters might be launched of the strain of scoring fast runs.

Match-up

This version of the Indian Premier League has been about some younger quick bowlers (although the wicket-takers’ listing is topped by some spinners). Someone, like SRH’s Umran Malik has troubled the batters along with his categorical tempo whereas CSK’s Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh have had batters in a spot of trouble with the motion of the ball. Something that we noticed towards MI regardless of them chasing a fairly low complete.

But the categorical tempo has additionally come as a curse at some events because the batters have capitalized on it to go for his or her strokes.

With somebody like Liam Livingstone in PBKS’ ranks, RCB want somebody who can deceive the batter with tempo and this one bowler is Harshal Patel. The right-arm bowler’s profitable run within the final and even on this IPL has so much to do the best way he bowls within the loss of life overs. If he can proceed to make use of his slower ones to perfection, the PBKS will discover it troublesome to attain runs in loss of life overs.

