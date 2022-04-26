RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Live update: Hazlewood gets rid of Buttler to leave Rajasthan three down – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE protection of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium. Stay tuned for additional updates

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals dwell rating streaming, IPL 2022: A assured Rajasthan Royals can be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore within the ongoing Indian Premier League. This fixture can be going down on the Maharashtra Cricket Academy Stadium in Pune.

Rajasthan Royals have been wanting very highly effective courtesy a belligerent Jos Buttler. They beat Delhi Capitals within the final match as Buttler smashed his 3rd century of this season. There are few issues with the center order, and Sanju Samson must be extra constant after he discovered some kind within the final match towards Delhi.

On the opposite hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore come into this match after being smashed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad of their final recreation. They have been bundled out for 68 and SRH romped dwelling within the 8th over. Their batting must be much better on this match in the event that they should bounce again after the drubbing.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match be performed?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will happen on 26 April.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match can be held at MCA Stadium, Pune.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match begin?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will occur at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match can be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.



Complete Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler(WK), Sanju Samson(WK)(C), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Garhwal, Dhruv Jurel(WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie van der-Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

