REACT-EU: €66.5 million to maintain jobs and improve skills in Luxembourg and Sweden

The Commission has granted a complete quantity of €66.5 million to the European Social Fund (ESF) Operational Programmes (OP) in Luxembourg and Sweden as restoration assist for cohesion and European territories. Europe (REACT-EU). The further assets will assist individuals preserve their jobs throughout the pandemic or discover new ones, in addition to construct their expertise for a good, inclusive and resilient restoration from the COVID-19 disaster. In Luxembourg, the ESF PO will obtain a further €3.5 million to assist the partial unemployment scheme for sectors exhausting hit by the COVID-19 disaster.

With final yr’s REACT-EU funding, this system will assist some 45,000 employees preserve their jobs. The scheme prioritizes corporations that contribute to a inexperienced, digital and resilient restoration of the economic system. In Sweden, a further €63m for the nationwide ESF OP will assist individuals purchase new or further expertise. Some 25,500 employees and job seekers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will profit from labor market coaching, profession steering, matching actions with potential employers and preparations for added research or coaching. At least 1 / 4 of recent funding in Sweden will equip individuals with the abilities wanted for inexperienced and digital transitions. REACT-EU is a part of NextGenerationEU and supplies €50.6 billion of further funding (in present costs) throughout 2021 and 2022 to Cohesion Policy applications 2014-2020.

