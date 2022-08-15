Reaction Of Cheteshwar Pujara’s Daughter Goes Viral After Batter Scores Ton For Sussex. Watch | Cricket News

Cheteshwar Pujara is having fun with an excellent outing on the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup. He scored a 79-ball 107 with the assistance of seven fours and a couple of sixes on August 12 for Sussex and adopted it with a 174-run knock that got here off 131 balls on Sunday. He hit 20 fours and 5 sixes throughout his most up-to-date knock. While Pujara is taking his recreation to a different stage with back-to-back constant performances, his four-year-old daughter has additionally hogged limelight publish his father’s most up-to-date century.

After his 174-run knock, Pujara shared a video on social media which had the response of the gang when the participant was returning again to the dugout after getting dismissed within the match in opposition to Surrey on Sunday. Meanwhile, Pujara’s daughter was additionally seen within the video. The four-year-old child was clapping in pleasure publish her father’s efficiency.

Watch the response of Cheteshwar Pujara’s daughter right here:

Pujara’s knock helped Sussex publish a complete of 378/6 within the stipulated 50 overs. Meanwhile, for Surrey, Conor McKerr picked two wickets whereas Tom Lawes, Matt Dunn, Amar Virdi and Yousef Majid claimed a wicket every.

In return, Aristides Karvelas (4 for 35) and Delray Rawlins (3 for 25) helped Sussex bundle out Surrey for 162 and win the sport by an enormous margin of 216 runs. Ryan Patel (65 off 56) and Tom Lawes (57 not out) confirmed some resistance however did not win the sport for Surrey.