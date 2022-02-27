Reaction Unit South Africa rescues KZN woman allegedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend | News24

Reaction Unit South Africa rescued a KZN lady on Saturday after her taxi driver former boyfriend allegedly kidnapped her.

He allegedly compelled her into his Quantum.

Her co-worker witnessed the ordeal and rushed to get assist at RUSA headquarters.

A 23-year-old lady was rescued after she was allegedly kidnapped by her former boyfriend.

The lady was rescued by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) in Inhlabamkosi, Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday evening.

According to RUSA, the sufferer, a espresso store worker, was accosted within the Verulam CBD by her former boyfriend who’s a taxi driver.

“He forced her into his Toyota Quantum taxi before he sped off. The incident was witnessed by the victim’s co-worker who followed the minibus to Ndwedwe, KZN. He witnessed the female being dragged out of the taxi and into a room,” it added.

The witness then rushed to RUSA headquarters at 19:56, requesting help.

“While being interviewed, the victim called him from her cellphone, which she hid in her underwear while being transported to where she was being held active,” RUSA mentioned.

The lady mentioned the person had allegedly severely assaulted her and locked her up in a room.

According to RUSA, the person allegedly instructed the lady that when he returned to the property, he would homicide her.

“A team of reaction officers proceeded with the witness to where the victim was. She was found locked inside an outbuilding. Reaction officers broke [down] the door and freed her.

“The lady was emotional and had seen accidents to her face. She couldn’t verify the place the suspect had proceeded to.”

Officers took the woman to the Ndwedwe police station to register a criminal case.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thandeka Mbele said the woman opened a case of kidnapping at the police station.

“The lady talked about that she wished to get a safety order towards her ex-boyfriend.

“She was not assaulted nor raped,” added Mbele.

But RUSA’s operations supervisor, Vinod Singh, instructed News24 the lady was assaulted, including her face was swollen when he examined her.

“There is no doubt that she was assaulted. The left side of her face was even tender as if she had been repeatedly slapped,” he mentioned.