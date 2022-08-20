Reactions to firefighter’s anti-cop texts show disillusionment with police

Overwhelmingly constructive replies to a Twitter thread a couple of Miami firefighter’s disparaging texts regarding police and a Miami-Dade Police officer killed within the line of obligation might sign a rising disillusionment with legislation enforcement.

City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighter Kevin Newcomb was fired on Friday for feedback he made in a textual content thread in regards to the demise of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry, who was fatally shot throughout an incident involving a suspected armed robber earlier this week, in keeping with WSVN. Newcomb reportedly issued an apology for his remarks inside hours of being terminated.

“Who cares? Another dead cop, probably against gun control,” Newcomb wrote within the textual content thread, in keeping with WSVN. “They didn’t give an [expletive] when children have been dying in that faculty capturing they stood outdoors. Cops exist for the federal government to train its monopoly on violence.

“They need the entire world to cease when one among theirs goes down,” he added. “How many idiots I needed to transport with honor guard their useless our bodies from coronavirus as a result of all of them have been too silly to put on masks or get vaccinated? All cops are good for is defending the wealthy property homeowners and the established order. Everything else is a farce. [Expletive] the police.”

Newcomb’s reference to the school shooting almost certainly refers to the May 24 incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two adults dead. The delayed response to the massacre inspired outrage and increasingly negative views of police across the country.

Robb Elementary teacher and shooting survivor Arnulfo Reyes denounced the police as “cowards” in a June interview with ABC, a sentiment that was echoed by many prominent political figures of both major parties at around the same time.

Police have also faced notable backlash due to the 2020 murder of George Floyd and many other high-profile incidents involving unarmed Black people who were killed or seriously injured by officers.

Newcomb told WSVN that he wanted “apologize for the statements which were circulating that I made earlier this week with some buddies in a non-public chat” after being dismissed on Friday, offering to “sincerely apologize to these closest to officer Echaverry who’ve been made to really feel extra ache due to my phrases.”

While Newcomb has expressed regrets for making the remarks, a tweet about his contentious texts by WSVN reporter Sheldon Fox was met with responses that appeared to overwhelmingly agree together with his authentic anti-police message. Many responded by providing to ship donations to Newcomb to point out their appreciation.

“Who cares another dead cop” “I had to transport with honor guard their dead bodies from coronavirus because they all were too stupid to wear masks or get vaccinated. F— the police.” -now suspended Miami Firefighter re: capturing demise of MDPD’s Cesar Echaverry @wsvn story: pic.twitter.com/KKW6JLvfq4 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 19, 2022

“What did he say that wasn’t true though,” author Akilah Hughes wrote in response to Fox’s tweet.

“Is there a gofundme where i can send this firefighter $ for a beer for being absolutely correct about this?” asked comic Kyle Ayers.

“Damn,” @runolgarun tweeted. “Do you have his cashapp”

“Give him a bonus and raise,” tweeted @CansasFrank80.

“That firefighter is 100% right tho,” tweeted @pumthecutiepie. “Every time a police officer dies in the line of duty to gun violence the whole country is forced to stop and pay respects but when a minority dies to gun violence by a cop the country is forced to move on”

“Every firefighter is braver than every cop but specifically this guy,” author Luke O’Neil tweeted.

“Not only is this amazing, it’s gotta be the basis of a lawsuit, right?” tweeted @GothamGirlBlue. “Why is he facing disciplinary action for accurate words said privately about a non-protected class that has no influence on his job performance? Because cops are thin-skinned?”

Newsweek reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for remark.