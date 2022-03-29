Read Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock

toggle caption Robyn Beck/AFP by way of Getty Images

Will Smith has publicly apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him throughout the face on the Oscars stage Sunday night time.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

The apology comes hours after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday condemned Smith’s actions and launched an official inquiry into the incident.

The altercation between Smith and Rock occurred after the comic made a joke on the expense of Smith’s spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith.

When Rock took the stage to current the Oscar for greatest documentary function, he directed his comedy to the couple. Rock mentioned he was wanting ahead to seeing Pinkett Smith in G.I. Jane 2 — making enjoyable of her shaved head. She has shaved her head due to the hair loss condition alopecia.

Smith wrote in his apology, “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Pinkett Smith has been public about the truth that she resides with alopecia and has been candid about it: “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!” she wrote on Instagram final December.

The Oscars took a tense flip after the slap. But Smith later received the very best actor Oscar for his function in King Richard.