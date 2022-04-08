Reader question: How do I deregister my Spanish residency?

\r\n So you\u2019re a international resident in Spain with both a inexperienced residency certificates in the event you\u2019re from the EU (Certificado de Ciudadano la Uni\u00f3n), or a TIE card (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero) in the event you\u2019re a non-EU nationwide.\u00a0\nPerhaps you\u2019ve had your pockets stolen otherwise you\u2019ve tried endlessly to seek out your Spanish residency doc to no avail.\u00a0\nWhat do you have to do with a view to get a brand new residency doc?\nThe first step to take is to go to your native police station.\u00a0\nPolice officers might ask you to report the loss by way of a denuncia (grievance) relying on the circumstances.\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\nThey will provide you with a doc with particulars in regards to the denuncia.\u00a0\nIf your pockets was stolen otherwise you left it someplace, there's a excessive probability that will probably be returned, even when the cash you had in your pockets might not.\u00a0\n\nRemember to cancel any debit or bank cards if it\u2019s your pockets that\u2019s gone lacking and never simply your residency doc.\u00a0\u00a0\nIf after three to 5 days you've been unable to retrieve your residency doc, the subsequent step to take is to request a replica.\n\nYou might want to present passport pictures once more in the event you\u2019re making use of for a replica TIE residency card for non-EU residents in Spain.\nHow to request a replica of your Spanish residency doc\nIf that you must get a brand new inexperienced residency certificates (Certificado de Ciudadano la Uni\u00f3n), or a TIE card (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero), the method doesn\u2019t contain having to submit further documentation as is the case for first-time non-EU residency candidates.\u00a0\nApplying for a replica is much like a residency doc alternate or renewal, it's extra simple and includes fewer background checks.\u00a0\nThat\u2019s as a result of shedding your Spanish residency doc or having it stolen doesn't imply you\u2019ve misplaced your residency standing.\u00a0\nIn order to start out the duplicate course of, you'll have to request a cita previa (prior appointment) at a police station or extranjer\u00eda (migration) workplace close to you.\u00a0\nYou ought to technically do that inside 30 days of getting misplaced your Spanish residency doc.\nThis is finished on-line by way of the next website and selecting your province in Spain.\nIf you\u2019re an EU citizen you\u2019ll want to decide on the \u201cCertificado de Registro de la Uni\u00f3n\u201d choice and in the event you\u2019re non-EU you\u2019ll have to decide on the \u201cExpedici\u00f3n de tarjeta y renovaci\u00f3n de tarjeta\u201d choice.\u00a0\n\nIt prices much less to use for a replica of the inexperienced cardboard residency doc for EU residents in Spain than for a duplicate of the arduous plastic TIE card for non-EU nationals in Spain.\nThere might also be an choice obtainable to British candidates completely, given their new standing post-Brexit. Britons who misplaced an previous inexperienced certificates issued to them once they have been nonetheless EU nationals are prone to be given a TIE card to switch it.\u00a0\nOnce you\u2019ve acquired an appointment, that you must get a number of paperwork able to get the processes accomplished. These are:\n\nFill in and take with you type EX-17, which you'll obtain here. When filling within the type, ensure you tick the field on the backside which reads \u201cDUPLICADO POR ROBO, EXTRAV\u00cdO, DESTRUCCI\u00d3N O INUTILIZACI\u00d3N\u201d.\nPay charge 790\/012 at any financial institution department and get proof of cost to take with you to your appointment. You can fill within the type here. Depending in your residency doc, this can value wherever from \u20ac12 to \u20ac21.44.\u00a0\nGet a photocopy or color copy of your passport and take it with you, alongside together with your precise passport.\nGet three pictures (passport sort) of your self in opposition to a white background. Most images studios in Spain supply this service.
Take the denuncia doc with particulars of the theft or loss with you.  


Take the above paperwork with you to your appointment on the police station or extranjer\u00eda workplace. 
In concept, you have to be issued a brand new TIE or inexperienced certificates inside 40 to 45 days. 
Depending on the place you might be in Spain, chances are you'll must get one other appointment with a view to decide your new card up. 
Your new residency doc will embrace the identical NIE foreigner ID quantity, as this by no means modifications and it ought to embrace the identical issuance and expiration particulars (if relevant) as your earlier residency doc. 
If you\u2019re a third-country nationwide and that you must journey urgently earlier than then, you must carry it up with the police officer coping with your case. 
They are prone to recommend that you simply use the proof they provide you that your card is being processed as a method of making use of for the autorizaci\u00f3n de regreso (authorization to return to Spain), which additionally, you will must get a cita previa for and current different paperwork. 
This doc will imply border officers in Spain will assist you to return to the nation regardless of not having a legitimate residency allow.