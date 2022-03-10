Ready For One Nation, One Election: Poll Body Chief

The ballot physique is able to conducting simultaneous elections, stated Sushil Chandra.

New Delhi:

One Nation One Election is an efficient suggestion, however it will want a change within the Constitution and it’s to be determined in parliament. The Election Commission is totally ready and is able to conducting simultaneous elections, stated Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra in an unique interview with ANI.

Mr Chandra stated, “According to the Constitution, all the elections should be held simultaneously. The parliament elections that are held since independence, three of them are simultaneous elections. It is only later that sometimes the Assembly was dissolved, sometimes parliament, which disturbed the schedule. One Nation One Election is a good suggestion but this needs a change in the constitution.”

“An assembly which will not be able to complete the 5-year term in the assembly will have to think about whether we can abolish it under the constitution or we need to increase the tenure of parliament for simultaneous election in the country, he said.

Mr Chandra further added that it is to be decided in Parliament that should we take half of the assembly together and the next time take the other half together, it is to be decided in parliament, but the election commission is fully prepared and the election commission is capable of holding all the elections simultaneously and is ready to elect it only once in 5 years,” he stated

Talking in regards to the simply concluded election in 5 states, Mr Chandra stated banning the rallies and padyatras was a tricky resolution. “When this election process started which we start from the month of September, October, no one knew that the third wave of coronavirus was to come. But as we approached December, we felt that the Omicron was spreading. The commission discussed with the Union Health Secretary and talked to the Chief Secretary of the State and the State Health Secretary. We found that the Covid is spreading,” he stated

“In some of the states, not everyone has been vaccinated, so the commission decided that there will be no physical rally in the first week of the beginning and there will be no padyatras, only a digital rally and at the same time you can do door-to-door campaigning, which is also in restricted numbers. The basic concept of commission is that the vote should be safe and the voter should also be safe,” he stated.

Every Saturday Sunday, we reviewed the scenario with the Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, directed the Chief Secretary of election-bound states to vaccinate everybody, whereas banning the rally is not going to unfold Covid19 additional. On the opposite hand, we have been slowly opening this ban. After each week, we relaxed by graded responses.

“I would like to tell you that no political party has opposed it. I am thankful to all the political parties, also to the voters that they took our decision correctly and we had also increased the limit of expenditure to campaign through digital means. So that there can be campaigning in the hybrid model which can be replicated further that you can also digitalise and physicalise it,” stated the CEC.

“No get together has opposed this resolution and all of the events have campaigned by way of a digital medium. The mode was modified. As you discover that earn a living from home began within the second wave of coronavirus. The corporations weren’t closed. Similarly, the marketing campaign didn’t cease, the marketing campaign began in one other method. Before the elections, aside from Manipur, the remainder 4 states have supplied the primary dose of the vaccine to its 100% inhabitants. The second dose was additionally given to most individuals. In the polling station additionally, we had maintained security, because of which the voter was additionally protected and the voting was additionally protected.

During the ban, our officers took the MCC violation very significantly. 2270 FIR has been filed for violation of Covid protocol norms in addition to MCC violation in all of the 5 states, Mr Chandra stated.

Mr Chandra additionally stated that figuring out your candidate software was a grand success initiative by the fee. There was a petition swimsuit within the Supreme Court wherein individuals from legal backgrounds are coming to the election.

The Supreme Court had determined that those that are individuals of legal background must be recognized to voters. That is why we created an app and made it necessary for individuals with legal photographs that you’ll put their legal historical past on the web site. Out of 6,900 candidates, greater than 1,600 have been with a legal background, 25% of candidates have been of the legal antecedent. It is the job of the Election Commission that our voters ought to get every kind of data if he/she is aware of that there’s a legal case registered towards this candidate. This will assist them to make their selection. This is important for the cleansing of democracy that candidates having legal backgrounds do not deserve in politics, however in the end it is determined by the selection of voters. Our duty is to inform voters the background of candidates, he stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)