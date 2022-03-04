World
Ready for Ukraine dialogue if ‘all Russian demands’ met: Putin – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone name that Russia was prepared for dialogue over Ukraine if all its calls for are met, the Kremlin stated Friday.
Putin “confirmed that Russia is open to dialogue with the Ukrainian side, as well as with everyone who wants peace in Ukraine. But under the condition that all Russian demands are met,” the Kremlin stated in a press release.
