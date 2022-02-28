Ready to ‘facilitate dialogue’ between Russia and Ukraine, says Vatican

The Vatican stated on Monday it was able to “facilitate dialogue” between Russia and Ukraine to finish the conflict, and referred to as for a right away cease to the “military attack”.

Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who ranks second solely to the pope within the Vatican hierarchy, advised Italian newspapers that “despite the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine” he was “convinced there is always room for negotiations.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican, Andriy Yurash, advised Reuters in an interview on Februray 14 that Kyiv was open to a Vatican mediation of its battle with Russia, calling the Vatican a “very influential, very spiritual place for a meeting.”

Parolin, the Vatican’s prime diplomat, advised Italian newspapers that dialogue was the one “reasonable and constructive” method to work out variations.

“The Holy See, which in these years has followed events in Ukraine constantly, discreetly and with great attention, offering to facilitate dialogue with Russia, is always ready to help both sides resume such a path,” he stated, based on a transcript on the official Vatican News web site.

“Above all the military attack must stop immediately. We are all witnesses to its tragic consequences,” he stated.

He steered that that is what Pope Francis advised the Russian ambassador when he made a shock go to to the Russian embassy to the Vatican on Friday, in an unprecedented departure from diplomatic protocol.

Parolin stated the world was witnessing occasions related to people who preceded the beginning of World War Two, an obvious reference to Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939.

Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned name for humanitarian corridors to assist refugees go away Ukraine and stated

those that make conflict shouldn’t be deluded into considering that God is on their facet.

