‘Real close’ friendship helps draft fancies stay afloat

Pressure. It’s one thing younger footballers of their draft yr are all too aware of.

But for Swan Districts younger weapons Darcy Jones and Elijah Hewett, having a fellow draft fancy round makes the stress a lot simpler to take care of.

“Me and Elijah are real good mates, real close,” Jones stated.

“It certainly helps, having each other to help each other out where we need and just talk is real good.”

In simply his second league look, Jones collected 19 disposals and kicked 2.3 beneath powerful circumstances, enhancing on his 13 touches and two objectives in his spherical 15 senior debut.

“My first game I was real, real nervous but the more touches I get, the better I get,” the Kalamunda product stated.

“I’ve got a lot more confidence now. It gives me a bit of hope and belief that I can hold up at the next level.”

Jones was filled with reward for his fellow State beneath 18s consultant, Hewett, who had 15 touches and kicked a cultured purpose from about 50m out towards West Coast on Saturday.

“He’s just a hard inside forward, he’s really hard to take down,” Jones stated of his fellow 18-year-old.

Camera Icon Swan Districts teenager Elijah Hewett celebrates a purpose. Credit: Blake Parry / Blake Parry / The Sports Photo

“He’s good through the midfield, good through the forward line. He’s a real valuable player for our team.”

The pair are amongst 12 West Australians to obtain an invitation to the National Draft Combine at Marvel Stadium in October.

Jones stated he was delighted to be heading to Melbourne to show himself forward of the AFL Draft in November.

“When I got the message that I was in it, I was over the moon,” he stated.

With every of the 67 gamers across the nation nominated by a minimum of three golf equipment, there isn’t a query that Jones has caught the attention of AFL recruiters.

Whether West Coast, the membership he grew up supporting, is amongst them is unclear however a stable efficiency within the 85-point win over the Eagles’ reserves facet is certain to make them take discover.

“A few AFL players out there who actually knew who I am, which is pretty crazy,” he stated.