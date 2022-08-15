Real Madrid begin La Liga defence with win

Substitute David Alaba wanted only one contact to assist Real Madrid rally to victory of their La Liga season opener.

Austrian worldwide defender Alaba got here off the bench and instantly scored from a Seventy fifth-minute free kick to offer the defending Spanish champions a 2-1 come-from-behind win at promoted Almeria.

“Before I get into the game, he (coach Carlo Ancelotti) told me: ‘Take this free kick, you are going to score,'” Alaba mentioned.

“And then, after the goal, he said, ‘Look, I told you.'”

After speaking to the coach, Alaba sprinted from the bench and went straight to the free kick spot, then curled a well-struck shot that went over the wall and hit the submit earlier than moving into.

“He is very good taking free kicks,” Ancelotti mentioned.

“The substitution came at the time of the foul and he is very good from that position. It was a very good shot.”

Almeria, the Saudi-owned membership promoted after seven consecutive seasons within the second division, had opened the scoring six minutes in by way of Belgian ahead Largie Ramazani who slotted previous compatriot Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid had been urgent since conceding and equalised with Lucas Vazquez from shut vary within the 61st minute. Vazquez had already had a purpose disallowed for offside simply earlier than halftime.

Madrid on Wednesday started their season by successful the UEFA Super Cup 2-0 in opposition to Eintracht Frankfurt, when Alaba additionally scored.

Madrid received final season’s Champions League and comfortably clinched the Spanish league title by ending 13 factors forward of second-place Barcelona.

New Madrid signings Antonio Ruediger and Aurelien Tchouameni made their debuts as starters, with Luka Modric, Casemiro and Eden Hazard getting into the match within the second half.

Elsewhere, Gennaro Gattuso debuted as Valencia coach with a 1-0 win in opposition to promoted Girona in a match wherein his staff performed a person down throughout many of the second half.

Carlos Soler transformed a penalty kick in first-half added time, then the hosts held on regardless of Eray Comert’s sending off with a straight pink card shortly after the break at Mestalla Stadium.

Takefusa Kubo, a 21-year-old Japanese attacking midfielder, made essentially the most of his debut with Real Sociedad, scoring within the staff’s 1-0 win at Cadiz, for whom Socceroos winger Awer Mabil made his La Liga debut as a halftime substitute.

Sociedad completed sixth final season whereas Cadiz barely averted relegation.