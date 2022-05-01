Real Madrid secured the La Liga title for the 2021-22 season

with 4 video games in hand after a 4-0 win at residence to Espanyol on

Saturday afternoon, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.

Two targets from Rodrygo after 33 and 43 minutes, a 3rd from

Marco Asensio 10 minutes into the second half and a objective from Karim

Benzema within the 81st minute, gifted Carlo Ancelotti’s aspect the thirty fifth

league title within the membership’s historical past.

Second-placed Sevilla is 17 factors adrift of Real Madrid with

4 video games left, whereas FC Barcelona, who has 5 video games nonetheless to

play, is eighteen factors off the tempo.

Ancelotti rested 9 of the 11 gamers who confronted Manchester

City within the Champions League final Tuesday, with solely Luka Modric

and Thibaut Courtois protecting their locations forward of subsequent week’s

European return leg.

Rodrygo’s opening objective got here within the thirty third minute when he obtained

a cross from left again, Marcelo and beat two defenders earlier than

scoring with a low shot throughout Espanyol keeper Diego Lopez.

The second objective got here after Mariano Diaz pressured the Espanyol

protection into an error as they seemed to play the ball out from the

again. Rodrygo collected the ball and scored with a shot that was

tight towards the submit.

Marco Asensio made it 3-0 within the fifty fifth minute when he slipped

via to complete off a counter-attack by Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga, Modric and Mariano had been changed by Karim Benzema,

Toni Kroos and Isco on 60 minuutes and Isco thought he had added a

fourth with 20 minutes left to play just for it to be dominated out for

offside.

However, Benzema did internet a fourth with a typical first-time

end following a transfer between Vinicius Jr and Isco.

On a private stage, the win implies that Ancelotti has now led

golf equipment to league titles in Spain (Real Madrid), Italy (AC Milan),

England (Chelsea), France (Paris Saint Germain) and Germany (Bayern

Munich).