Real Madrid stun City to set up Champions League final date with Liverpool

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois moments later saved a Grealish shot with the underside of his cleat. Madrid carried all of the momentum into additional time and Benzema gave the hosts the 3-1 lead by changing a Ninety fifth-minute penalty kick after he was fouled inside the world. A crestfallen Pep Guardiola on the Bernabeu. Credit:Getty It was the fifteenth Champions League objective this season for Benzema, the competitors’s main scorer. It was his tenth objective within the knockout stage alone, tying Cristiano Ronaldo’s file in a single season. Benzema had scored hat-tricks when Madrid rallied in opposition to each PSG and Chelsea. Madrid got here again in opposition to PSG after shedding the primary leg in Paris and conceding early within the second leg on the Bernabeu. Against Chelsea, Madrid received the primary match 3-1 however had been down 3-0 within the second leg earlier than rallying in additional time, when Benzema once more scored the deciding objective.

Wednesday’s recreation began tighter than final week’s back-and-forth first leg in Manchester, however City ultimately opened the scoring when Mahrez discovered the highest nook with a agency left-footed one-timer from inside the world following a cross by Bernardo Silva, who attracted the Madrid defenders earlier than feeding the ball to his teammate. Loading Mahrez had scored each of City’s targets within the second leg of final season’s semi-final in opposition to PSG. The Algerian grew to become the primary City participant to scored seven instances in a single Champions League marketing campaign. Madrid had scored 22 targets of their final eight video games in all competitions however struggled to get previous the City defence. Benzema arrange Rodrygo’s first objective from inside the world, and Marco Asensio flicked Dani Carvajal’s cross for the Brazilian’s beautiful header in stoppage time.