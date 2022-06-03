Real Madrid wants ‘answers’ after UEFA Champions League final disorder

Real Madrid have requested for an evidence from France after stating that supporters have been left “abandoned and defenceless” on the UEFA Champions League ultimate.

The Spanish membership’s attraction got here simply six days after scuffles and pepper spray being deployed on followers exterior the Stade de France in suburban Paris, the place the Spanish crew went on to defeat Liverpool 1-0.

“We call for answers and explanations in order to determine those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenceless,” a press release learn. “Fans who in general terms showed exemplary conduct at all times.”

Liverpool had already complained in regards to the organisers shortly after the ultimate. Real Madrid has now questioned whether or not Paris should host the ultimate after St. Petersburg was stripped of the honour over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We would like to know the reasons that led to this venue being chosen to host the final,” the club said in a statement, “and the criteria, given the experiences of the day.”

Real Madrid is as incensed as Liverpool over the crowd control tactics deployed after the game. A “wonderful festival of football”, the club said, “quickly turned into a series of unfortunate events which caused outrage around the world.”

It additionally famous “revealing” images published in the media that appeared to show several supporters being “attacked, harassed, assaulted and robbed”.

French authorities stated the issues after the match occurred as a result of cops have been moved nearer to the stadium gates to assist disperse followers, leaving different areas with out surveillance.

Liverpool says it has collected greater than 5,000 testimonies from supporters who travelled to Paris and witnessed the carnage, lots of whom, it stated, had been handled “indiscriminately”.

According to the French Football Federation (FFF), 35,000 individuals who made their approach to the Stade de France did so both with out tickets or with “fake” tickets, blocking different followers’ entry. Among these caught within the ensuing crowd have been kids.

UEFA says it has additionally began to collect proof about the way in which the Champions League ultimate was managed.

“UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final,” the physique stated in a statement.

“No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again.”