Real Madrid wins Champions League for 14th time in history
Liverpool’s hopes of being topped champions of Europe for a
seventh time led to heartbreak by the hands of Real Madrid in
Paris, Trend stories
citing Beinsports.
Brazilian ahead Vinicius Jr, who was performed onside by Trent
Alexander-Arnold, scored the one purpose of the ultimate as Real sealed
a Champions League-La Liga double.
Liverpool had a number of makes an attempt heading in the right direction however had been annoyed by
by an excellent goalkeeping show by Thibaut Courtois, the previous
Chelsea man tipping Sadio Mane’s try on to the publish earlier than
retaining out Mohamed Salah late on with an outstanding one-handed
save.
The ultimate began 36 minutes after the scheduled 20:00 BST
kick-off on account of “security reasons” after footage emerged within the
build-up of big crowds of followers queuing to get within the Stade de
France.