Liverpool’s hopes of being topped champions of Europe for a

seventh time led to heartbreak by the hands of Real Madrid in

Paris, Trend stories

citing Beinsports.

Brazilian ahead Vinicius Jr, who was performed onside by Trent

Alexander-Arnold, scored the one purpose of the ultimate as Real sealed

a Champions League-La Liga double.

Liverpool had a number of makes an attempt heading in the right direction however had been annoyed by

by an excellent goalkeeping show by Thibaut Courtois, the previous

Chelsea man tipping Sadio Mane’s try on to the publish earlier than

retaining out Mohamed Salah late on with an outstanding one-handed

save.

The ultimate began 36 minutes after the scheduled 20:00 BST

kick-off on account of “security reasons” after footage emerged within the

build-up of big crowds of followers queuing to get within the Stade de

France.