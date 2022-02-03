Real reason Olympic star chose China

A Victoria’s Secret mannequin and face of the 2022 Winter Olympics turned her again on the US the place she was born. This is an enormous purpose why.

When Eileen Gu turned on again on the United States in favour of China as a 15-year-old, she may barely have recognized the political influence the choice would make years down the observe.

Gu, the gorgeous 18-year-old skier who signed with Victoria’s Secret and plans to attend Stanford University after she vies for gold in Beijing, made the announcement in 2019 after her first World Cup win in Italy.

“I have decided to compete for China in the 2022 Winter Olympics,” the California-born teen wrote.

“The opportunity to help inspire millions of young people where my mum was born, during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help promote the sport I love.”

The ramifications are plain to see now as Gu vies for 3 gold medals in opposition to the backdrop of alleged human rights violations carried out by the nation she now represents.

The resolution is being scrutinised from all angles. Yes, the teenager clearly has an emotional tie to China. But there’s a monetary aspect to the choice that can not be ignored.

According to the New York Post, Gu has sponsors within the United States together with Red Bull, Cadillac, the Apple-owned Beats by Dre headphones and Victoria’s Secret, the place she was introduced as one of many new faces of the model final yr.

In the pages of Harpers Bazaar, Gu modelled the lingerie model’s activewear in a picture that confirmed her flying via the air.

She was additionally on the duvet of iconic style journal Vogue in 2021.

But these large names are dwarfed by the offers being made in China, the place the nationwide broadcaster, CCTV, has described Gu as “the perfect child next door”.

Others in China have dubbed her the “Snow Princess”.

So far she’s inked greater than 20 endorsement offers in her adopted homeland, signing with corporations such because the Bank of China, China Mobile and milk firm Mengniu.

She can also be the spokesperson for Luckin’ Coffee, the Starbucks of China.

According to campaignasia.com, a single endorsement take care of the skier prices about $2.5 million.

Gu is being touted because the “next Yao Ming” — a reference to the tremendous well-liked 7’5” Chinese megastar that graced America’s National Basketball Season as a member of the Houston Rockets and take the league world.

An ESPN article headlined ‘Freeski star Eileen Gu’s delicate balancing act between China and the US’ discusses the Chinese offers in some extra element.

“Since joining Team China, Gu’s image has been ubiquitous on the walls of Chinese sporting goods stores and in subway and bus stop advertisements in Beijing,” the author writes.

“She has earned an elite roster of sponsors there, including tech giant JD.com, dairy producer China Mengniu Dairy and Anta Sports, the third-largest sporting goods retailer in the world.

“In spring 2021, a few months after she became the first X Games rookie to win three medals, Anta launched its ‘Keep Moving’ campaign with a one-minute video featuring Gu.”

What makes Gu so particular?

When the Winter Olympics begin, Gu’s greatest challenger may very well be France’s large air specialist, Tess Ledeux, who final week executed four-and-a-half rotations for a 1620 double cork throughout an X Games competitors.

That new document planted a seed of doubt amongst some Gu watchers. In a video that went viral on China’s equal of TikTok, a poster advised, “Chinese fans, let’s not put too much pressure on Gu.” Unaccustomed to doubters, Gu replied to her followers: “Why don’t you have more faith in me?”

Gu’s success stems from her dedication, mentioned Peter Olenick, who coached Gu at a Red Bull coaching camp.

“She has a ton of talent and passion for the sport, but, in the end it is her work ethic,” he instructed The New York Post. “She is the first one at training and the last to leave. She competes in multiple events; then she goes home to run and train. That is unusual.”

Being fearless additionally helps.

“She came up with the mentality of following guys around and doing tricks that they do,” Elijah Teter, the athletic director at Wy’East Mountain Academy, instructed The Post.

“She’s used to crashing and that is tricky for women. A couple summers ago, on Mount Hood, Eileen clipped the deck and got a very bad concussion. That took her out for a week. It’s an injury that can make people fearful. Not Eileen. She gets past the fear.”

Her intelligence can also be apparent, Olenick mentioned.

Gu notched an almost good 1580 SAT rating, speaks fluent Mandarin and has already been accepted to Stanford.

“Eileen is incredibly smart and likes to make the skier boys feel dumb,” he mentioned.

“She uses bigger words than they do. She talks about things that go beyond skiing and hanging out. She throws chemistry stuff at them.”

— with the New York Post