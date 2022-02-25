Real reason Pete Davidson quit Instagram

A supply near Pete Davidson revealed Kanye West was not behind the SNL star deleted Instagram after his public dig on the rapper.

Despite Kanye West’s assertions, Pete Davidson didn’t deactivate his newest Instagram account due to the rapper’s cyber-bullying.

“Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with,” a supply near the Saturday Night Live participant shared completely with Page Six.

The hyperlink shared from Davidson’s account that brought on followers to flood his DMs was a clip of Robert De Niro as wannabe comic Rupert Pupkin in Martin Scorses’s 1981 film The King of Comedy reciting the road, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime,” which many took to be a dig at West.

“(Pete) is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life,” the supply continued.

“Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media.”

Thursday afternoon, West took to his personal Instagram account bragging that he ran the stand-up off of the platform.

“Ran Skete off the gram,” West, 44, wrote. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

West has been going after Davidson — whom he refers to as “Skete” — on social media for weeks in a weird try and win again estranged spouse Kim Kardashian, referring to the Staten Island native as a “d**khead” and sharing non-public messages allegedly from Kardashian frightened about her boyfriend’s security.

The exes are nonetheless at odds over their divorce, with West lately objecting to several of Kardashian’s demands, ensuing within the mom of 4 begging a choose to log out on the break up on account of West allegedly inflicting “emotional distress” along with his social media assaults.

