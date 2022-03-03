Real reason Prince Harry is ‘miserable’

A photographer who has been snapping photos of the royals for the reason that Nineteen Seventies has defined why he wouldn’t tour with Meghan Markle.

A photographer who has toured with the British royal household for greater than 40 years has revealed why he stopped occurring “miserable” journeys with Prince Harry after he met Meghan Markle.

In an interview with news.com.au’s I’ve Got News For You podcast, Arthur Edwards, who’s a photographer with The Sun newspaper within the UK, mentioned his relationship with members of the royal household had grown past him simply being the photographer and them the topic.

But as Harry’s hate for the media grew when he met American actress Meghan, Arthur mentioned he felt uncomfortable being round them.

“Camilla would always say hello, Kate says hello, William, yeah, they’re all very friendly and so was Harry until he met Meghan, and then he became very very distant and he became almost, well, it was miserable,” he mentioned.

“In fact in the end I didn’t do Harry’s tours. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of Australia, not with Meghan. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of South Africa with Meghan.

“I just find it very depressing with them. They just hated the media and it was miserable so I ducked out of them and sort of went with Charles to New Zealand and you know places like that.”

The Duke and Duchess’ destructive relationship with the press has been evidenced by a string of authorized motion in recent times.

Last month, Harry filed a lawsuit within the British High Court towards the writer of the Daily Mail.

In December, Meghan won a court appeal with the Mail on Sundayfor the publication of a non-public letter she despatched to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

Back in 2019, Harry filed a authorized declare towards News UK (proprietor of The Sun) and MGN (former proprietor of The Mirror) alleging unlawful interception of his cellphone.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles court docket towards unnamed photographers after images had been taken of their then 14-month-old son Archie taking part in within the yard of a house they had been residing in after they first moved to California.

In the couple’s well-known interview with Oprah final 12 months, Harry mentioned he had feared historical past was “repeating itself”, in a reference to his mom Princess Diana, earlier than he and Meghan stepped again from their roles as senior royals in 2020.

Arthur shared fond reminiscences of touring with Diana on the podcast.

“When we were somewhere up in I think Norfolk and she’d had a really close haircut, a really short haircut. And I said ‘you know what, ma’am? If you have it much shorter you’d look like Sinead O’Connor,’” he mentioned.

“She looked at me and she said – because I’ve lost most of my hair – she said, ‘Oh, at least I’ve got some hair Arthur.’ So she gave as good as she got.”