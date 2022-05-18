Real reason Woolies shelves are bare

Products are lacking from Woolworths shops following an issue at its freshly constructed distribution centre.

A tech problem on the grocery store large’s Heathwood Distribution Centre in Brisbane meant that shops in Queensland had their deliveries delayed final week.

It led to shops throughout the state placing up indicators warning prospects that their normal merchandise won’t be in inventory.

Camera Icon Customers have been left with out their normal gadgets following a difficulty at a Woolworths distribution centre. NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall Credit: News Corp Australia

“Due to a recent technical issue at our Heathwood Distribution Centre, deliveries to some of our stores in Queensland were delayed last week,” a Woolworths spokesperson mentioned.

The $184m distribution centre was solely opened final month and delivers 4000 frozen and chilled merchandise to greater than 260 Woolworths shops throughout Queensland and northern NSW.

Additionally, some deliveries in North Queensland this week could have doubtlessly been affected by a separate problem after heavy rain brought about a handful of highway closures.

But the excellent news for patrons is the problem has been solved and Woolworths orders are again on monitor, although there could possibly be some lag as shops’ inventory ranges get well.

‘The problem is now resolved and our groups are working exhausting to make sure prospects ought to see additional deliveries arrive over the subsequent 48 hours,” a Woolworths spokesperson mentioned earlier within the week.

“We thank our customers for their patience.”

Woolworths basic supervisor of fruit and veg Paul Turner warned prospects final week that there could be a change within the value and availability of contemporary produce after the current climate in NSW and Queensland.

“After consistent rainfall and low sunlight across northern NSW and southeast, central and northern Queensland in recent months, the supply of fruit and veg has been impacted,” he wrote in an electronic mail to prospects.

“You may notice short supply and an impact on price in the short term until normal stock levels return in around four weeks, depending on weather conditions.”