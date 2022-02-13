(Real) snow disrupts events at the Beijing Winter Olympics

toggle caption Fabrice Coffrini/AFP through Getty Images

BEIJING — Heavy snowfall — the actual sort — disrupted Olympic occasions Sunday, reminding members that this can be a winter occasion. Amid the snow and fog, skiers taking to the slopes struggled to combat in opposition to their foremost competitor: Mother Nature.

Beijing organizers have created their ski and snowboarding programs out of virtually fully of human-made snow. The actual snow altered these circumstances for athletes competing Sunday afternoon.

In response, organizers postponed coaching for ladies’s downhill and qualifiers for ladies’s freeski slopestyle.

At the Yanqing alpine ski venue — a location within the mountainous northwest of Beijing — snow was forecast to fall all day and it has. Crews have been dispatched to take away extra snow with plows (large and small) and vehicles to clear the competitors space. Eventually, the primary run of the boys’s large slalom went forward as scheduled — regardless of visibility points for the rivals. The second run was delayed.

In large slalom — a technical competitors — athletes should ski between poles, referred to as gates, till the top of the course.

Thirty-three skiers have been unable to complete the primary qualifier. They stumbled within the snow as they wobbled and weaved down the slope. Many fell or skied off target fully attributable to low visibility. Others tumbled down the mountain — falling skies over poles — and getting buried within the fluffy white snow.

Jeff Pachoud/AFP through Getty Images

Henrik Kristoffersen, of Norway, mentioned succinctly of the visibility, that he could not see s**t.

He nonetheless managed to unravel the course in twenty seventh place.

The skiers who did not full their run mentioned they have been finally high quality with race organizers going forward with the competitors.

“For sure it is frustrating. For sure it’s not what I was hoping for but it’s part of the game, part of the sport,” Switzerland’s Loic Meillard, who did not end, mentioned. “We’ve raced in conditions like that, it’s not the first time.”