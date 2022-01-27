Reality star reveals ‘craziest’ sex position

Brittany Hockley, who’s relationship tennis star Jordan Thompson, has made a wild confession about her intercourse life throughout a no-holds-barred dialogue.

Former Bachelor star turned podcast host Brittany Hockley has opened up on the wildest intercourse place she’s carried out.

Brittany, who’s in a relationship with tennis star Jordan Thompson, was quizzed by her Life Uncut co-host Laura Byrne on what was the “craziest sex position” she’s tried.

“I did handstand sex once,” Brittany mentioned on Tuesday’s episode.

Brittany clarified that she had tried the place whereas her unnamed male companion was “standing up” — however mentioned it was no simple feat.

“You have to be, like, a contortionist – it’s not for the faint-hearted, don’t try this at home,” she mentioned.

“Doesn’t it hurt your arms after a while?” Laura requested, prompting Brittany to answer: “It hurts everything. It wasn’t overly successful.”

Brittany laughed as she revealed that she was “not strong enough to go for longer than 30 seconds”, additionally sharing her two cents on the truth of untamed intercourse positions.

“This is my point – this is why I’m saying adventurous sex is overrated,” she mentioned.

“People like to feel like they’re doing all these crazy things, but it never really works. The really crazy stuff never works.”

Laura shared her craziest intercourse place, revealing she additionally hadn’t loved the expertise.

“This is so graphic … he picked me up and was standing up and my legs were on his shoulders … and I could touch the roof,” she mentioned.

“It was so unnecessary, because I was so scared I was going to fall … (I was) trying to pretend like I was liking it and I wasn’t … he’d never missed a leg day, that guy.”

Life Uncut is certainly one of Australia’s most listened-to podcasts, taking out the Listeners’ Choice Award for the second 12 months in a row on the Australia Podcast Awards in December.

Laura and Brittany share relationship and life recommendation on the twice weekly podcast — in addition to sharing candid experiences from their very own lives.

Laura rose to fame after successful The Bachelor in 2017 and has since gone on to have two youngsters and get engaged to the sequence’ Bachelor, Matty ‘J’ Johnson.

Meanwhile Brittany was infamously dumped alongside finalist Sophie Tieman by Nick Cummins through the 2018 Bachelor season.

But she has since gone on to seek out love with tennis participant Jordan and went public with their relationship in January 2021.