Reality star’s lavish Dubai engagement

British actuality star and former I’m A Celeb Australia contestant Vicky Pattison has obtained engaged throughout an extravagant Dubai vacation.

British actuality star and former I’m A Celeb Australia contestant Vicky Pattison is engaged to boyfriend Ercan Ramadan.

The TV star confirmed she stated “Yes!” and shared intimate pictures of her magical second after Ercan, 28, popped the query on Friday in Dubai, The Sun experiences.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Eric obtained down on one knee because the solar set over the beautiful cityscape.

Ex-Geordie Shore star Vicky, 34, wore a stunning prime and skirt for the momentous event, together with her hair cascading over one shoulder.

The excited bride-to-be planted an enormous kiss on Ercan, as he held a pink ring field in his left hand.

The couple final week sparked rumours they’d change into engaged after sharing images sipping champagne at a desk adorned with roses – as Vicky gushed, “I love you Ercan”.

Alongside one other picture from their beautiful meal, the fact star admitted: “I’m honestly the most content I have ever been.”

Fans began to take a position {that a} marriage ceremony may very well be on the playing cards.

One particular person wrote beneath the put up: “I’m getting engagement vibes …. But could just be a romantic AF evening.”

It comes after Vicky told The Sunshe could be completely satisfied to suggest to Ercan and that she was able to commit.

“I do think I’m getting to that stage that I’m ready to make that commitment to someone – not just anyone … Ercan,” she stated.

“I’m not sending pictures of engagement rings or anything like that, I’m just really content. Yes marriage would be nice but it’s not going to affect how happy I am.”

She added: “I’d have no qualm asking Ercan to marry me but as long as I still got a nice ring out of it.”

Vicky and Ercan first moved in together in 2019, 9 months after her cut up with former fiance John Noble.

It was shortly after this she discovered love once more with former Towie star Ercan – who she met in February 2019 and has been loved-up with since.

Vicky has additionally revealed she has now frozen her eggs – to carry the strain on her to have a household earlier than Ercan is prepared.

Over the weekend she instructed how she doesn’t need them to hurry into having children.

She stated: “I’ve put baby dream on ice. I haven’t mourned the loss of my 20s at all … they were completely taken over by feeling insecure, not being confident in my body, feeling lost and not knowing who I could trust.

“Now I am in my 30s, I am going from strength to strength – I know myself and I have contentment.

“I have a man who loves me just as much in my baked bean-stained trackies as when I am dolled up to the nines, having spent three hours in hair and make-up.

“But at 34, I have decided to freeze my eggs. Ercan is only 28 and I have chosen the Cougar life!”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission