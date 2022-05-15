‘Really hurts’: With Symonds’ death, cricket world in mourning again

Speaking on SEN on Sunday morning, Gilchrist was emotional and mentioned he was “simply stunned” to be talking concerning the demise of his buddy after the passing of different Australian cricketers this 12 months. Loading “He was a heart and soul type of guy that just made you happy,” Gilchrist mentioned. Symonds represented Australia in 26 Test matches and 198 one-day internationals and was identified for his harmful hitting and athletic fielding, whereas he additionally bowled useful off-spin and medium tempo.

Gilchrist mentioned the Queenslander nicknamed Roy was a larrikin, who was at occasions troubled by off-field incidents, together with ingesting closely earlier than a one-day worldwide in Cardiff in 2005. “It was the most pure approach to sport from Symmo,” he mentioned. “It was simple: you play it because you enjoy it, you work hard, and then after it – win, lose or draw – you dust yourself off with your mates, and then you go again.” Gilchrist mentioned his favorite cricket reminiscence of Symonds was his 143 not-out within the opening match of the 2003 World Cup in opposition to Pakistan, the day after the group was rocked by Shane Warne’s suspension for utilizing a banned drug. Warne’s daughter Brooke paid tribute to Symonds on Instagram, simply one-and-a-half months after her household farewelled the legendary cricketer at a state memorial on the MCG.

Former Australian Test captain Mark Taylor mentioned Symonds’ demise after the passing of Australian legends Rod Marsh and Warne earlier within the 12 months was “another tragic day for cricket”. Indian nice Sachin Tendulkar described Symonds as a livewire and mentioned he had fond recollections of taking part in with the Australian for the Mumbai Indians. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli additionally mentioned Symonds’ demise was “shocking and saddening”. Pakistan cricket nice Shoaib Akhtar mentioned he was “devastated”, whereas West Indian nice Brian Lara mentioned he had exchanged messages with Symonds “just hours ago” earlier than he was left “baffled and heartbroken” after studying of his demise.

Former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie mentioned information of Symonds’ demise was horrendous to get up to. “We are all gonna miss you mate,” he tweeted. Former Australian quick bowler Damien Fleming mentioned the all-rounder was “so much fun to be around”. “He went about it his own way, but also he cherished his mentors. Big Matty Hayden [was] such a close mate, and all his Queensland teammates,” Fleming mentioned on SEN. Loading

Ash Gardner, a member of Australia’s dominant girls’s group, mentioned she was “heartbroken,” and ex-England Test skipper Michael Vaughan mentioned it “didn’t feel real”. South African fielding genius Jonty Rhodes mentioned Symonds was “arguably the greatest all-round fielder ever”, whereas former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardena mentioned Symonds was a “great competitor who was so much fun off the field”. Darren Berry, a close friend of Warne’s, mentioned Symonds’ loss was an excessive amount of to bear.