Realme C31 Review: All About That Flair

People searching for a brand new price range smartphone have many choices to select from at the moment. The sub-Rs. 20,000 and sub-Rs. 15,000 smartphone segments have been seeing unimaginable developments currently, with firms launching extra gadgets with 5G functionality, larger batteries, AMOLED shows, and extra. However, the sub-Rs. 10,000 worth phase shouldn’t be missed because it has gotten some respectable additions in latest months.

One of the latest launches is from Realme’s C collection, known as the Realme C31. It options a horny and slim design, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple-camera setup on the rear. The Realme C31 is a part of the identical collection because the Realme C35 (Review), however is priced decrease with a view to enchantment to consumers with a price range of underneath Rs. 10,000. Is the Realme C31 definitely worth the asking worth, and is there extra to this smartphone than simply the seems to be? Find out on this overview.

Realme C31 worth in India and variants

The Realme C31 is out there in India in two variants. The base variant launched at Rs. 8,999 in March 2022 however as of this overview, its worth has elevated barely to Rs. 9,299. This variant comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, whereas the upper variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and is priced at Rs. 9,999. The telephone is out there in Light Silver and Dark Green colors. I acquired the mannequin with 4GB of RAM for this overview.

Realme C31 design

The Realme C31 seems to be and feels good within the hand for a tool that’s priced at underneath Rs.10,000. The Light Silver color provides the telephone a really refined look. Right off the bat, I seen that the telephone is sort of tall after I first held it. The again panel of the C31 sports activities a triple-camera setup which protrudes somewhat, making the telephone wobble when positioned on a desk. The polycarbonate again seems to be fairly minimalistic, with an attention-grabbing texture for your entire panel, apart from the digital camera module. The textured again doesn’t simply appeal to fingerprints, and doesn’t choose up scratches very simply both.

The Realme C31 seems to be fairly fashionable for a price range smartphone

The energy button on the Realme C31 is on the best facet, and it additionally has a fingerprint sensor embedded in it. I didn’t have any points comfortably reaching the fingerprint sensor for the reason that energy button is positioned nicely and sits in somewhat groove. The left facet of the telephone has the SIM card slot and quantity buttons. The again panel homes the speaker grille. Personally, I’m not a giant fan of this speaker placement because it hinders the sound output each time the machine is positioned on a flat floor.

The backside portion of the Realme C31 homes a 3.5mm headphone jack, main microphone, and a micro-USB port. Realme ought to have supplied a USB-Type C port as an alternative, contemplating that older telephones such because the Micromax In 2B (Review) supplied it in the identical worth vary. You get a 10W charger within the field, however no protecting case.

The Realme C31 has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD show with a waterdrop-style notch on the highest that homes the entrance digital camera. The show has comparatively skinny bezels, however the backside chin is a bit chunky. The show has an ordinary 60Hz refresh charge. The C31 weighs 197g which is a bit on the heavier facet, though I didn’t really feel any discomfort whereas utilizing it with one hand as the load appears to be distributed nicely.

Realme C31 specs and software program

The Realme C31 is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, which is predicated on the 12nm fabrication course of. It is an octa-core processor with a clock pace of as much as 1.82GHz. The in-built storage is of the UFS 2.2 customary, which we do not see too typically on this worth phase and it is good that Realme went with this. The C31 can help two nano-SIM playing cards and a microSD card for additional storage, concurrently. The storage is expandable by as much as 1TB.

As for connectivity, the Realme C31 helps 4G/LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and solely 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. I confronted some points with Wi-Fi on my unit, because the C31 saved disconnecting from my router a number of instances even after I was in the identical room.

The Realme C31 runs on Realme UI R version, which is a extra fundamental model of the common Realme UI. This light-weight model is geared to optimise efficiency on lower-end gadgets. Ironically, Realme nonetheless ships the machine with a number of bloatware apps similar to Facebook, Josh, Paytm, Sharechat, and others, though you may uninstall these apps if wanted.

My unit was working Android 11 with a safety patch from March 2022 after I first started utilizing it a month in the past. However, I did obtain an OTA replace with the April safety patch not too long ago. The UI seems to be and feels quite a bit just like the vanilla model of Realme UI, however with minor changes right here and there and never quite a lot of room for customisations. For occasion, Realme UI R version didn’t permit me to customize icons, transitions and even layouts for the apps on the house display screen.

The Realme C31 sports activities a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD show

I discovered the UI straightforward and easy to make use of. All the mandatory settings and fast actions have been straightforward to succeed in. The C31 additionally comes with ‘Smart Controls’ which includes some nifty options similar to Smart wake, Smart movement, Pocket mode, and extra. The machine doesn’t include a devoted gallery app, so you may should both use the preinstalled Google Photos app or obtain a third-party one.

Realme C31 efficiency and battery life

The Realme C31 didn’t give me any hassle in my day-to-day utilization. However, I seen some minor stutter within the animations whereas opening the notification bar when apps similar to WhatsApp and Instagram have been pushing out a number of alerts. Scrolling by means of the UI and switching between apps was not a difficulty for the machine. The Realme C31 provides two biometric authentication choices, fingerprint unlock and face recognition. The former was decently fast, whereas the latter was a tad slower than anticipated.

As for efficiency, the Realme C31 managed to attain 197,830 in AnTuTu and produced a rating of 339 and 1279 in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core checks, respectively. It additionally scored 7,348 within the PCMark Work 3.0 check. These numbers weren’t notably nice and a few of them have been a bit decrease than Realme’s personal C25 (Review) which launched a 12 months in the past with the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

Aside from the weak benchmark scores, video games ran superb on the Realme C31 for essentially the most half. I performed a bunch of titles starting from BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile, to PES 2021, Asphalt 9 Legends, and extra.

In my expertise, Call of Duty: Mobile ran decently nicely with low graphics settings and low body charges. Bumping up the graphics to medium and excessive body charges pushed the machine to a degree the place gameplay was uneven throughout shootouts, rendering the sport considerably unplayable. This additionally resulted in sure parts of the again panel getting fairly heat after enjoying constantly for quarter-hour. Asphalt 9: Legends ran nicely on the high-quality settings with minor stutters when utilizing shockwave boosts, however it was nothing that will hinder the gaming expertise.

Continuous gaming on the Realme C31 brought on it to get barely heat

The Realme C31 allowed me to play BGMI on ‘Smooth’ graphics and ‘High’ body charge settings with none lag or stutter. Switching issues as much as ‘HD’ graphics brought on a few hiccups throughout squad fights and whereas roaming round in autos since components of the map took a bit too lengthy to load. The gyroscope additionally labored superb and I used to be capable of management my recoil throughout gunfights.

Temple Run and Subway Surfers ran nicely with none issues. The telephone allows you to allow ‘Auto Resolution’ within the Settings app which lowers the display screen decision in video games to preserve battery and cut back heating. However, I didn’t discover any distinction in efficiency or usability after enabling it.

The show of the Realme C31 has respectable viewing angles and it allows you to select between Standard, Warm and Cool color tone presets, relying in your desire. I most well-liked maintaining the preset on the ‘Standard’ mode because it had essentially the most balanced look. The HD+ decision just isn’t the sharpest for such a big display screen dimension, however viewing content material on it’s a good expertise. The display screen has a brightness of 400 nits and I had no points studying content material open air, even underneath direct daylight.

Colours on the Realme C31’s show appeared good for essentially the most half. Whites popped nicely and the movies considered on this display screen had good distinction. Unfortunately, the C31 doesn’t help the Widevine L1 customary, so you may should make do with customary definition high quality playback from OTT apps similar to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The speaker high quality is respectable and it will get loud sufficient in case you are holding the machine in your hand. As for the earpiece, it labored superb and I used to be capable of hear voices correctly on telephone calls.

The Realme C31 lets you allow video show enhancement, which is a characteristic that’s speculated to make colors brighter and extra vivid when watching movies. However, I most well-liked leaving it disabled since this made movies look a bit too synthetic.

The Realme C31 has a 5,000mAh battery which lasted for 13 hours and 53 minutes in our HD video loop check, which was a bit decrease than anticipated. On common, the telephone was capable of final for a complete day’s value of utilization, which included somewhat little bit of gaming and media consumption along with common utilization, on a single cost. With lighter use, I used to be in a position to make use of it for somewhat multiple full day. The provided 10W charger was capable of cost the Realme C31 to 23 p.c in half-hour, and took 2 hours, half-hour to cost the battery utterly.

The Realme C31 sports activities a triple-camera system on the again

Realme C31 cameras

The Realme C31 sports activities a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13-megapixel main digital camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro digital camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a black-and-white digital camera with an f/2.8 aperture. On the entrance, there’s a single 5-megapixel digital camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The digital camera interface can also be a simplified model of the common Realme digital camera app, and I seen some body drops within the viewfinder whereas attempting to seize some photographs.

The digital camera app is simple to make use of and navigate between the given choices. However, precise digital camera efficiency of the Realme C31 was common at finest. Photos taken in daylight have been respectable, however lacked good particulars which have been fairly evident upon zooming in. The 13-megapixel main digital camera managed to maintain the colors pretty practical however the dynamic vary was far and wide. Switching to ‘Auto HDR’ mode oversharpened the picture and in addition oversaturated a few of the colors. The C31 has digital zoom as much as 4X, and as you may need already guessed, pictures captured with the utmost magnification had quite a lot of grain and weren’t excellent.

Realme C31 daylight digital camera samples (faucet to see full dimension)

Macro pictures have been beneath common, with footage having a pink tint to them. Capturing a profitable macro picture wanted a few makes an attempt because it wasn’t straightforward to get the best focus. The pictures additionally lacked good element. Portrait mode solely works with the rear digital camera and for some purpose, solely labored on individuals and never on objects. Edge detection was respectable and considerably constant, though at instances it did blur some components of the topic which it did not should. The digital camera UI lets you set the blur stage earlier than clicking every shot.

Realme C31 macro (prime) and close-up (backside) digital camera samples (faucet to see full dimension)

Pictures taken with the entrance digital camera in opposition to the sunshine on the Realme C31 appeared overexposed and appeared very peculiar. The 5-megapixel sensor struggled to seize good particulars on the face and within the environment. Images additionally appeared to have noise in them, which wasn’t supreme.

Realme C31 daylight selfie digital camera pattern (faucet to see full dimension)

Low-light pictures weren’t good as pictures had a good bit of noise even in well-lit environments. Photos appeared smooth and lacked good particulars. The digital camera additionally struggled to lock focus in dimly-lit situations. Bright mild sources have been typically blown out in low mild photographs. After switching to Night Pro mode, low-light pictures appeared a bit brighter. It additionally managed to steadiness the overblown lights from the sunshine supply however tended to saturate the pictures, as you may see within the samples.

Realme C31 important digital camera pattern in Photo (prime) and Night Pro (backside) mode (faucet to see full dimension)

The Realme C31 can report movies at as much as 1080p decision at 30fps. Videos shot in daylight have been peculiar with common particulars, and pictures appeared shaky because of the lack of any stabilisation. Footage shot in low mild had loads of seen noise. That stated, a bonus of not having digital stabilisation meant there wasn’t any shimmer impact even whereas strolling throughout recording, which was good.

Verdict

The Realme C31 carried out nicely as my day by day driver. Switching between apps and multitasking on the Realme UI R version was a good expertise, though I would not recommend enjoying graphics-heavy video games on such a telephone as it isn’t designed to deal with such exercise. The telephone seems to be trendy and trendy and at first look, it is powerful to inform that it is really a price range machine. The 5,000mAh battery was additionally enough to ship good battery life.

The cameras on the C31 might’ve been higher and ideally, Portrait mode mustn’t have been restricted to only human topics. If you intend on getting the Realme C31, I’d recommend shopping for the upper RAM and storage variant since that worth distinction just isn’t a lot and it ought to provide higher efficiency in the long term. If you might be searching for alternate options in the identical worth bracket, the not too long ago launched Moto E32s (First look) may be an attractive choice to think about.