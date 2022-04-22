Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India

Realme GT 2 was launched in India on Friday. The new Realme cellphone was unveiled alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro in China in January, and each Realme telephones have been showcased at MWC 2022 in February. The Realme GT 2 carries options together with a 120Hz AMOLED show, triple rear cameras, and a Paper Tech Master Design that debuted on the Realme GT 2 Pro. The cellphone additionally carries Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Realme GT 2 will compete with the Xiaomi 11T Pro and sit in opposition to the likes of the iQoo 9 SE, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G — all are coming from the home of BBK Electronics.

Realme GT 2 worth in India, launch presents

The Realme GT 2 worth in India begins at Rs. 34,999 for the bottom 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The cellphone additionally is available in a 12GB + 256GB mannequin that carries a price ticket of Rs. 38,999. It options Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black color choices and can go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com beginning 12pm on April 28. The Realme GT 2 India launch was initially teased for May 4.

Launch presents on the Realme GT 2 embrace Rs. 5,000 cashback for purchasers utilizing HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions.

To recall, the Realme GT 2 was introduced in China at a beginning worth of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,700) for the bottom 8GB + 128GB variant. It additionally is available in an 8GB + 256GB configuration at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,100) and the top-end 12GB + 256GB mannequin at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,600). Just over a month after its launch in China, the Realme GT 2 debuted globally at MWC 2022, with a beginning worth of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 45,400).

Realme GT 2 specs

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT 2 runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on high and encompasses a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED show with a 120Hz refresh fee and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 safety. The cellphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC, together with as much as 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with the triple rear digicam setup that homes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 major sensor with an f/1.8 lens that helps optical picture stabilisation (OIS). The digicam setup additionally consists of wide-angle and macro shooters.

For selfies and video chats, the Realme GT 2 comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie digicam sensor on the entrance, with an f/2.5 lens.

The Realme GT 2 carries as much as 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity choices embrace 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board embrace an accelerometer, ambient mild, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There can also be an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme has packed the cellphone with a 5,000mAh battery that helps 65W SuperDart Charge quick charging tech, which is claimed to cost the inbuilt battery pack from zero to one hundred pc in 33 minutes. The cellphone measures 162.9×75.8×8.6mm and weighs as much as 199.8 grams.

