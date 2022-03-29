Realme GT Neo 2 Now Receiving Its Stable Android 12-Based Update Globally

Realme GT Neo 2 smartphones have globally began getting the steady model of the Realme UI 3.0 replace primarily based on Android 12. The software program replace brings alongside numerous customisation choices, Fluid Space Design, Sketchpad AOD, new privateness and safety features, amongst others. Realme says that the replace goes to be obtainable for a restricted set of customers initially and may have a broader rollout within the coming days. The Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone was launched with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 in October final 12 months.

As per a post on a web page on Realme Community discussion board, in an effort to obtain the replace, customers are informed to replace their Realme GT Neo 2 smartphones to the required model RMX3370_11.A.08. The replace has a UI model: RMX3370_11.C.04, and the handbook obtain hyperlink can be up to date on the web site quickly. Realme additionally says that there can be a staged rollout, and the replace is being “randomly pushed out to a limited number of users”. The broader rollout can be in just a few days after it’s confirmed that there are not any important bugs within the replace.

The Chinese firm additionally highlighted that the Realme GT Neo 2 could take an extended time besides for the primary time after the replace as a result of presence of a number of third-party functions. It additionally says the system will carry out “a series of actions such as application adaptation, background optimisation, and security scanning” after the replace which can “cause slight hanging and faster power consumption”.

Realme UI 3.0 options

As per the submit on the corporate’s neighborhood discussion board, the Realme UI 3.0 brings a brand new design with a clear person interface, revamped web page format primarily based on the precept of decreasing visible noise, and redesigns icons to the Realme GT Neo 2 . Realme says that there’s Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 which makes animations extra lifelike, and the Always-On Display characteristic will get ‘realmeow’ and Portrait silhouette choices.

In phrases of comfort and effectivity, the Realme UI 3.0 provides “Background stream mode” to proceed enjoying the audio of a video when the cellphone is locked. The FlexDrop characteristic is renamed Flexible Windows and is optimised, customers can now drag a file from My Files or a photograph from the Photos app to a floating window. When it involves privateness, features together with Privacy safety, Passwords, and Emergency are actually stacked below Phone Manager.

Other options embrace Quick Launch characteristic, improved responsiveness of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and NFC, smoother gaming, and low battery utilization. There is an choice to customize digital camera modes show on the menu bar, and a brand new zoom slider has been added.