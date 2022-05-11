Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing

Realme GT Neo 3T has been noticed on Geekbench benchmarking web site, hinting at a number of key specs. The itemizing has indicated that the upcoming handset will likely be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone from Realme can be mentioned to run on Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 on the highest. Recent reviews mentioned that the Realme GT Neo 3T has been noticed on a number of certification web sites suggesting the cellphone’s key specs, and its launch in a number of markets. The handset is probably going the successor of the Realme GT Neo 2T.

The Geekbench listing, first spotted by MySmartPrice exhibits the Realme GT Neo 3T with mannequin quantity RMX3371. The handset will characteristic a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU with 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration and codename kona. The smartphone is alleged to depend on Adreno 650 GPU. Based on these particulars, the Realme GT Neo 3T is predicted to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The itemizing additionally signifies that the smartphone will are available an 8GB storage variant. The handset is alleged to run on Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 on the highest.

The Realme GT Neo 3T was noticed on Geekbench web site with 1,003 factors in single-core testing and a multi-core rating of two,607.

The Realme GT Neo 3T ha additionally been spotted on a number of certification web sites suggesting the cellphone’s key specs, and its launch in a number of markets. As per the knowledge shared by two tipsters, the cellphone has been noticed on Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) web site, Bureau of Indian Standards web site, and Indonesian TKDN web site. It has additionally been noticed on Volza that gives cargo data knowledge. The smartphone’s digital camera particulars have additionally been tipped through Camera FV 5 database.

The Realme smartphone is tipped to return outfitted with a 64-megapixel principal rear digital camera, and a 16-megapixel entrance shooter. The cellphone can be mentioned to characteristic a 6.5-inch show, and 256GB inbuilt storage. Apart from this, there isn’t any confirmed info out there on the cellphone but.

The Realme GT Neo 3T is prone to be a successor of the Realme GT Neo 2T that was launched in China in October final yr.

