Realme GT Neo 3T Tipped to Launch Next Month in India

Realme GT Neo 3T launch in India has been tipped by a well known tipster. According to the tipster, the brand new Realme smartphone will make its debut within the nation in June. The Realme GT Neo 3T is alleged to be a rebranded variant of the Realme Q5 Pro, which was launched in China final month. Meanwhile, the telephone was additionally noticed on the Geekbench benchmarking web site just lately hinting at a number of key specs. The itemizing indicated that the upcoming handset shall be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared a tweet suggesting that the upcoming Realme smartphone, the Realme GT Neo 3T, is able to launch in India subsequent month, June 2022. However, the precise launch date and pricing of the smartphone are nonetheless not disclosed by Realme.

Realme GT Neo 3T specs (anticipated)

The telephone has reportedly been spotted on a number of certification web sites, suggesting a number of the key specs of the telephone. The listings means that the telephone will include a 6.5-inch show, and could have 256GB of inbuilt storage. On the digital camera entrance, the smartphone is tipped to return outfitted with a 64-megapixel essential rear digital camera, and a 16-megapixel entrance shooter.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT Neo 3T was additionally just lately listed on the Geekbench benchmarking web site. As per the itemizing, the smartphone will function a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU with a 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration. The smartphone is alleged to depend on Adreno 650 GPU. Based on these particulars, the Realme GT Neo 3T is anticipated to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The itemizing additionally claimed that the smartphone will are available in an 8GB storage variant and run on Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 on high. Apart from this, there isn’t any confirmed info out there on the telephone but.

The Realme GT Neo 3T is more likely to be a successor to the Realme GT Neo 2T that made its debut in China in October final 12 months.