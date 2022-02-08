Realme Narzo 50A Prime Battery Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Realme Narzo 50A Prime battery specs have been noticed on-line, forward of the smartphone’s launch in India. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to launch with minor updates over Realme Narzo 50A which was launched final yr. Realme Narzo 50A Prime is alleged to characteristic a 5,000mAh battery beneath the hood, smaller than the older Realme Narzo 50A handset, in response to the tipster. Realme is but to formally announce any particulars of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone.

Details of Realme Narzo 50A Prime battery specs the place shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, suggesting that the upcoming smartphone could run on a 4,890mAh battery. Realme Narzo 50A Prime may additionally characteristic 18W charging, in response to the tipster. Readers would possibly recall that Realme Narzo 50A was launched with a 6,000mAh battery. While particulars of the opposite specs are but to be revealed, the smartphone was briefly listed on the corporate’s web site final month and was taken down quickly after.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

4890mAh battery

18W quick charging — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 7, 2022

Realme Narzo 50A Prime was beforehand spotted alongside Realme C35 on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification web site together with the mannequin numbers RMX3516 and RMX3511, respectively. As beforehand talked about, the corporate has not but revealed any particulars comparable to the worth or specs of the upcoming smartphone, which is predicted to hitch Realme Narzo 50A Prime and Realme Narzo 50i which have been launched in September 2021.

Realme Narzo 50A specs

Launched in September final yr, Realme Narzo 50A is provided with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) show, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Realme Narzo 50A contains a triple rear digital camera setup with a 50-megapixel main digital camera, a 2-megapixel macro digital camera, and a monochrome digital camera for portrait photographs. The smartphone is provided with an 8-megapixel selfie digital camera. As beforehand talked about, the smartphone runs on a 6,000mAh battery and comes with 18W quick charging assist.