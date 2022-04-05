Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched

Realme Pad Mini has been unveiled within the Philippines as the newest pill providing from the Chinse smartphone model. The new Realme Pad Mini include a slim design and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC and options twin audio system. The pill sports activities an 8.7-inch show and packs a 6,400mAh battery with help for 18W quick charging. Realme Pad Mini options 8-megapixel rear digital camera and a 5-megapixel selfie digital camera. It comes with Wi-Fi + LTE help and has two reminiscence choices to select from.

Realme Pad Mini worth, availability

The new Realme Pad Mini is priced at PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the bottom 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The top-end mannequin with 4GB + 64GB storage comes with a price ticket of PHP 11,990 (roughly Rs. 17,700). The pill is available in Blue and Grey color choices and is at the moment obtainable for pre-reservations solely within the Philippines through Lazada. Details about its availability and pricing in different markets together with India haven’t been introduced.

To recall, Realme Pad was launched in India in September final yr with a price ticket of Rs. 17,999 for the top-of-the-line 4GB + 64GB storage mannequin with Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity. It is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the Wi-Fi solely variant, solely obtainable in a 3GB + 32GB storage configuration. The pill additionally has a 3GB + 32GB possibility for the Wi-Fi + 4G variant that’s priced at Rs. 15,999.

Realme Pad Mini specs

The new Realme Pad Mini runs on Android 11 with the brand new Realme UI for Pad pores and skin on prime. As talked about, the pill options an 8.7-inch LCD (1,340×800 pixels) show that has a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 p.c. The show has a Sunlight Mode, which presents most brightness whereas utilizing open air. Under the hood, Realme Pad Mini has an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, together with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and as much as 4GB RAM and a most of 64GB onboard storage. The processor has a peak pace of two.0GHz.

For optics, the brand new Realme Pad Mini options an 8-megapixel digital camera on the rear. For selfies and video chats, Realme has offered a 5-megapixel sensor on the entrance as nicely. The pill presents as much as 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage that’s expandable as much as 1TB through a microSD card.

Realme Pad Mini comes with twin stereo audio system and a single microphone for on-line education and video calls. Connectivity choices within the machine embody GSM, Bluetooth v5, and WLAN. Realme Pad Mini packs a 6,400mAh battery that helps 18W fast charging. The pill additionally helps reverse charging.

The pill has an aluminium physique that has a thickness of seven.59 millimetres. Realme Pad Mini measures 211.8×124.5×7.6mm and weighs 372 grams.