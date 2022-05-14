Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 India Launch Set for May 18

Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 is all set to launch in India on May 18, the Chinese smartphone model has introduced by a devoted touchdown web page on its web site. The new wearable will come beneath Realme’s TechLife model and it’s teased to characteristic a 1.69-inch HD color show. The Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 will pack pores and skin and physique temperature displays together with a coronary heart price tracker. It is claimed to ship as much as 12 days of battery life on a single cost. The upcoming mannequin is more likely to succeed Realme TechLife Watch S100 which debuted in March in India.

The launch of Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 is scheduled to happen on May 18 at 12.30pm IST. A devoted microsite on the Realme India web site is teasing the important thing specs of the smartwatch forward of launch. Interested clients can click on on the “Notify Me” button on the web site to get the most recent updates concerning the launch.

The Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 is listed in two completely different color choices with an oblong dial and a side-mounted button for navigation. It is teased to come back with a 1.69-inch HD color show. The wearable will observe pores and skin and physique temperature in addition to coronary heart price. Further, it has a steps counter alongside built-in options similar to reminders, calendar, and climate updates. The battery within the smartwatch is claimed to supply a runtime of as much as 12 days on a single cost.

The upcoming Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 is more likely to include upgrades over the Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwatch launched within the nation in March this yr with a price ticket of Rs. 2,499. It is offered for buy in Black and Grey colors. The worth of recent wearable may very well be aligned with this. The Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 is tipped to reach in two color choices —Magic Grey and Lake Blue, in India.