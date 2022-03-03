Realme V25 to Launch in China Today: Expected Specifications, Features

Realme V25 is ready to launch in China at present. The upcoming smartphone will function a triple rear digicam setup, as per a teaser poster shared by Realme on Weibo. The poster additionally reveals one of many color choices in addition to the design of the again panel of Realme V25. The smartphone has additionally been teased to get a 64-megapixel major digicam on the again. Realme V25 can also be mentioned to be the model’s first smartphone with a photochromic again panel.

Realme V25 will break cowl at present, March 3, at 2pm CST (11:30am IST). The launch was confirmed final week. At this time, not a lot info is out there concerning the upcoming Realme smartphone. It is teased to get a 64-megapixel major sensor for the triple rear digicam setup.

Additionally, a devoted microsite on Realme’s web site in China mentions that the upcoming smartphone would be the model’s first smartphone with a photochromic again panel. This means that the again panel will change color from Blue to Red when uncovered to ultraviolet gentle.

The upcoming smartphone was spotted with a list on China’s TENAA certification web site. Realme V25 has been tipped to sport a 6.58-inch full-HD TFT show. It will reportedly be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with as much as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Along with a 64-megapixel major sensor, Realme V25 will reportedly get two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. It might pack a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 pores and skin on prime.

That being mentioned, extra details about Realme V25 might be revealed later at present when the smartphone is launched in its house nation, China. It is anticipated to be a successor to Realme V15 5G that launched early final yr. However, it launched in India as Realme X7 5G in February 2021.